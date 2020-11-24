Streaming free on IMDb TV December 2020

Goodbye, November…hello December 2020! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for December. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in December 2020 so you can make your binge-watching plans.
IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for December 2020!
What’s on IMDb TV December 2020?
Holiday Titles
*All are currently available unless otherwise noted
- A Christmas Carol (1951) *Available Dec 1
- A Christmas Movie Christmas
- A Cinderella Christmas
- A Different Kind of Christmas
- A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
- A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story
- A Princess for Christmas
- A Puppy for Christmas
- An En Vogue Christmas
- Borrowed Hearts
- Christmas Angel
- Christmas Story
- Home for the Holidays *Available Dec 1
- If You Believe
- Midnight Clear
- Naughty & Nice
- Pete’s Christmas
- The Nutcracker (1993)
- The Dog Who Saved the Holidays
- Three Wise Guys
TV Series Starting December 1st
- Shades of Blue S1-3
- In Plain Sight S1-5
- Law and Order: UK S1-5
TV Series Starting December 4th
TV Series Starting December 15th
- Hart of Dixie S1-4
Movies Starting December 1st
- A Christmas Carol (1951)
- A Knight’s Tale
- Age of Adaline
- American Hustle
- Barefoot
- Bringing Down the House
- Cadillac Records
- Drillbit Taylor
- Drive
- Forever My Girl
- Graduate
- Gridiron Games
- Hamburger Hill
- Hello, My Name is Doris
- Home for the Holidays
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Knight and Day
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life of Crime
- Madeline
- My Girl
- My Girl 2
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Rudy
- Santa Who?
- Silverado
- Snatch
- The Craft
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid: Part II
- The Karate Kid III
- The Walk
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Movies Starting Dec 12
Movies Starting Dec 15
Movies Starting Dec 22
Movies Starting Dec 29
What do you think of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for December 2020? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.