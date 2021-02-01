Verizon aims to “elevate” Super Bowl LV for fans using 7 different camera angles

Verizon is using its 5G platform to “elevate” the Super Bowl LV experience and make it more accessible for fans at the game or home. Verizon introduces in-stadium 5G solutions for fans attending in-person in Tampa, delivering immersive and interactive viewing experiences and creating the first-ever 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative.

Verizon will wrap up Super Bowl weekend by bringing together communities across the country to benefit small businesses with host Tiffany Haddish and featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan, and Miley Cyrus.

Verizon will bring fans as close to Super Bowl LV as possible at home and in the stadium on Sunday. The Verizon 5G SuperStadium in the NFL mobile app allows fans with an iPhone 12 model an opportunity to engage with seven different camera angles while in the stadium and five angles at home and project AR overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats for players.

Verizon Media’s Watch Together, a free co-viewing experience in the Yahoo Sports mobile app, gives fans the ability to co-watch Super Bowl LV with friends and family on their phones. Both SuperStadium and Watch Together are powered by Verizon Media Platform’s real-time streaming technology. Fans can access these viewing experiences when Super Bowl LV kicks off on CBS on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 pm ET.

The fan-first experience with the Verizon 5G Stadium in Fortnite Creative, the largest activation ever built in Fortnite’s Creative Mode, will give gamers the opportunity to interact with their favorite NFL players and pro gamers in a way that’s never been done before. The activation will feature four football-inspired games and a few hidden surprises for players. Highlighting the power of 5G for gaming, the virtual stadium was built utilizing the low lag and high speeds made possible by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. On Tuesday, February 2 and Friday, February 5, fans can tune in to Twitch and @Verizon on Twitter at 7:00 p.m. ET to watch NFL players, including Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Tarik Cohen, Saquon Barkley, Joey Bosa, Ryan Shazier, and pro gamers Myth and KittyPlays compete in a variety of games created specifically for the Fortnite Creative stadium. The two livestreams will be hosted by Late Night Hosts, Podcasters, and Authors Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. “With 5G, we are beginning to see the transformation of various industries and the innovation that comes with it,” said Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon. “Reimagining live events is one of the best use cases for the power of 5G. During a year like this one, it is a thrill to transform the Super Bowl experience by creating a first-of-its-kind virtual stadium in Fortnite that brings a new level of gaming to life, while at the same time we’re innovating the in-stadium experience. Verizon

