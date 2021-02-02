Razer acquiring Controller Gear to expand console gaming products

Razer is well known among gaming circles for its PC and console products and peripherals. The company is looking to bolster its console gaming products by acquiring Controller Gear. If you aren’t familiar with Controller Gear, they manufacture licensed peripherals and skins for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

“At Razer, being gamers ourselves, we know how important it is to create best-in-class products for a unique and personalized gaming experience. Controller Gear brings leading expertise in this field with their breadth of product offerings, and strong distribution and retailer relationships. Under the Razer umbrella, the products will be made available to new audiences across the globe.” John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing, Console Peripherals at Razer

Razer is looking to bolster its existing premium console peripheral line, which includes the Wolverine controller and Kaira headset, with the acquisition.

Founded in 2014, Controller Gear is based in California and has grown considerably over the past few years. In addition to offering cases and skins, the company has recently released a number of licensed Star Wars and Gears of War custom controllers for the Xbox One.

“Razer’s vast experience in producing award-winning hardware, combined with its global infrastructure, will give Controller Gear the necessary tools and channels to bring the excellent licensed products we are known for to gamers around the world. We are thrilled to work towards creating exciting, top-of-the-line licensed products as part of the Razer family.” Jon Buller, President and Co-Founder of Controller Gear

The deal is still subject to closing conditions and is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Jon Buller will join Razer as part of the deal as the Director of Product Development, along with current Controller Gear employees.

