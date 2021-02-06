Audeze introduces Euclid, its first closed-back in-ear headphone

Audeze is a California based premium technology company that has been engineering some of the world’s best audio devices. We’ve reviewed several of its gaming headphone offerings, which you can find here. Now, the company has announced its new closed-back planar magnetic in-ear headphones.

Euclid is the first closed-back in-ear headphone from Audeze and is priced at US$1299. Euclid features custom built 18mm Audeze planar magnetic drivers, MMCX cable terminations, and ergonomically designed precision-milled aluminum housing.

The company targets its products for audiophiles, but these IEMs should also work brilliantly for on-stage musicians and audio engineers. While US$1299 is a lot for a pair of headphones, these are on a slightly different level than what we’re used to. Here are some of the features and specifications of the Audeze Euclid and a look inside the Euclid.

Audeze 18mm Planar Magnetic Drivers

Highest dynamic range of any in-ear in its size category

MMCX universal cable connectors for easy customization

Lightweight precision-milled aluminum housing with ergonomic design

Variety of accessories including SpinFit® and Comply™ eartips

Style In-ear, closed-back Transducer type Planar Magnetic Magnetic structure Fluxor™ magnet array Magnet type Neodymium N50 Phase Management Fazor™ Diaphragm type Ultra-thin Uniforce™ Transducer size 18mm Maximum SPL >120dB Frequency response 10Hz – 50kHz THD <0.1% @ 100dB SPL Sensitivity 105 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point) Impedance 12 ohms Max Power Handling 500 mW Wired Connection Braided MMCX Weight 15g/pair without cable

Eartips included with Audeze Euclid

Euclid is available for purchase now at $1299 retail from www.audeze.com/euclid and participating dealers and distributors worldwide at www.audeze.com/dealers.

What are your thoughts on the Euclid closed-back planar magnetic in-ear headphones? Let us know on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.