Audeze introduces Euclid, its first closed-back in-ear headphone

Audeze is a California based premium technology company that has been engineering some of the world’s best audio devices. We’ve reviewed several of its gaming headphone offerings, which you can find here. Now, the company has announced its new closed-back planar magnetic in-ear headphones.
Euclid is the first closed-back in-ear headphone from Audeze and is priced at US$1299. Euclid features custom built 18mm Audeze planar magnetic drivers, MMCX cable terminations, and ergonomically designed precision-milled aluminum housing.
The company targets its products for audiophiles, but these IEMs should also work brilliantly for on-stage musicians and audio engineers. While US$1299 is a lot for a pair of headphones, these are on a slightly different level than what we’re used to. Here are some of the features and specifications of the Audeze Euclid and a look inside the Euclid.
- Audeze 18mm Planar Magnetic Drivers
- Highest dynamic range of any in-ear in its size category
- MMCX universal cable connectors for easy customization
- Lightweight precision-milled aluminum housing with ergonomic design
- Variety of accessories including SpinFit® and Comply™ eartips
|Style
|In-ear, closed-back
|Transducer type
|Planar Magnetic
|Magnetic structure
|Fluxor™ magnet array
|Magnet type
|Neodymium N50
|Phase Management
|Fazor™
|Diaphragm type
|Ultra-thin Uniforce™
|Transducer size
|18mm
|Maximum SPL
|>120dB
|Frequency response
|10Hz – 50kHz
|THD
|<0.1% @ 100dB SPL
|Sensitivity
|105 dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)
|Impedance
|12 ohms
|Max Power Handling
|500 mW
|Wired Connection
|Braided MMCX
|Weight
|15g/pair without cable
Euclid is available for purchase now at $1299 retail from www.audeze.com/euclid and participating dealers and distributors worldwide at www.audeze.com/dealers.
What are your thoughts on the Euclid closed-back planar magnetic in-ear headphones? Let us know on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.