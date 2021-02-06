Razer releases Thunderbolt 4 dock, updates laptop stand

In addition to announcing the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard with adjustable actuation the other day, the company also released a Thunderbolt 4 dock and updated their laptop stand. Only a month into the year, and it looks to be a busy one for the gaming peripheral and device company.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

Thunderbolt docks are almost a requirement these days, with laptops getting thinner and coming with fewer ports. Typically speaking, they are grey, usually sleek, and something you likely try to tuck away out of sight. The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a matte black dock, complete with Razer Chroma lighting — because, of course, it does.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma has plenty of additional ports.

As far as functionality is concerned, the dock is forward compatible with the new Thunderbolt 4 standard, which is starting to appear in new laptops. It features three USB-A ports, a whopping four USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, Ethernet, and a UHS-II SD card reader. With support for up to two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor, the dock also has 90W power delivery.

Features and specifications of the dock include:

Number of Ports: 10

10 Thunderbolt: Thunderbolt™4

Thunderbolt™4 Thunderbolt 4 (USB4): 4 (3x Downstream & 1x Upstream)

4 (3x Downstream & 1x Upstream) Thunderbolt 3 (USB3): Compatible

Compatible USB Type A: 3 xUSB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps

3 xUSB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps RJ-45(Gigabit Ethernet): 1x 10Mbps,100Mbps,1000Mbps

1x 10Mbps,100Mbps,1000Mbps 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack: 1

1 SD Card Reader: 1x UHS-II, SD4.0

1x UHS-II, SD4.0 Display Output: Dual 4K@60Hz or Single 8K@30Hz

Dual 4K@60Hz or Single 8K@30Hz Power Supply (W): 135W

135W Power Delivery (W) to laptop: 90W

90W Materials: Anodized Aluminum

Anodized Aluminum Color: Black

Black Lighting Technology: Chroma

Chroma Dimensions: 190 x 74.5 x 27mm (7.48 x 2.93 x 1.06 inches)

190 x 74.5 x 27mm (7.48 x 2.93 x 1.06 inches) Weight: 338g/0.75lbs

338g/0.75lbs Included Cable: TBT4/Type C (.8M)

TBT4/Type C (.8M) System Requirements Windows 10 PCs w/Thunderbolt™4 Port Mac Systems w/M1 Processors Mac Systems w/Thunderbolt™3 Port running MacOS 11.1 Big Sur or Later



The Razer Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock Chroma is available for pre-order today for US$329.99 at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations. It will be available at select retailers in a couple of weeks. Shipping is expected starting February 14th.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2

Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma is also getting updated. If you’re looking for a few extra ports and a laptop stand, why not combine them? The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is black aluminum, supports Windows or Mac laptops and has a USB Type-C connection for the embedded hub. The hub features HDMI, USB-A, and USB Type-C ports. As with most Razer peripherals, Razer Chroma lighting is also present on the stand and is customizable with the Razer Synapse 3 application.

The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2.

Features and specifications of the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 include:

Number of Ports: 5

5 USB Type-A: 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 5Gbps

2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 5Gbps USB Type-C: 1x USB 3.2 Gen1, 5Gbps, DP1.4(VESA Alternate Mode); 1x Power Delivery Input (No Data or Video)

1x USB 3.2 Gen1, 5Gbps, DP1.4(VESA Alternate Mode); 1x Power Delivery Input (No Data or Video) HMDI(2.0): 1

1 Display Output (Single) 5k (5120×2880) @ 60Hz 4k (3840×2160) @ 60Hz UWQHD (3440×1440) @100Hz WQHD (2560×1440) @144Hz WQHD (2560×1440) @175Hz FHD (1920×1080) @144Hz FHD (1920×1080) @360Hz

Display Output (Dual: HDMI (2.0) & USB-C (DP 1.4)) Dual QHD (2560×1440) @60Hz Dual FHD (1920×1080) @120Hz

Power Delivery to laptop (W) w/100W Input: 80W

80W Power Delivery to laptop (W) w/65W Input: 46W

46W Materials: Stamped Aluminum

Stamped Aluminum Lighting Technology: Chroma

Chroma Viewing Angle(Degrees): 18

18 Dimensions: 212 x 496 x 74.3 mm (8.4 x 19.5x 2.9 inches)

212 x 496 x 74.3 mm (8.4 x 19.5x 2.9 inches) Weight: 588g / 1.3 lbs

588g / 1.3 lbs Supported Systems (Razer) Razer Blade Stealth 13 Razer Book 13 Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Razer Blade 15 Base Model Razer Blade Pro 17



The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is available for pre-order today for US$149.99 at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations. Like the Thunderbolt 4 dock, it will also be available at select retailers in a couple of weeks.

What do you think about the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock and Laptop Stand Chroma V2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.