Razer releases Thunderbolt 4 dock, updates laptop stand

In addition to announcing the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard with adjustable actuation the other day, the company also released a Thunderbolt 4 dock and updated their laptop stand. Only a month into the year, and it looks to be a busy one for the gaming peripheral and device company.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
Thunderbolt docks are almost a requirement these days, with laptops getting thinner and coming with fewer ports. Typically speaking, they are grey, usually sleek, and something you likely try to tuck away out of sight. The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a matte black dock, complete with Razer Chroma lighting — because, of course, it does.
As far as functionality is concerned, the dock is forward compatible with the new Thunderbolt 4 standard, which is starting to appear in new laptops. It features three USB-A ports, a whopping four USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, Ethernet, and a UHS-II SD card reader. With support for up to two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor, the dock also has 90W power delivery.
Features and specifications of the dock include:
- Number of Ports: 10
- Thunderbolt: Thunderbolt™4
- Thunderbolt 4 (USB4): 4 (3x Downstream & 1x Upstream)
- Thunderbolt 3 (USB3): Compatible
- USB Type A: 3 xUSB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps
- RJ-45(Gigabit Ethernet): 1x 10Mbps,100Mbps,1000Mbps
- 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack: 1
- SD Card Reader: 1x UHS-II, SD4.0
- Display Output: Dual 4K@60Hz or Single 8K@30Hz
- Power Supply (W): 135W
- Power Delivery (W) to laptop: 90W
- Materials: Anodized Aluminum
- Color: Black
- Lighting Technology: Chroma
- Dimensions: 190 x 74.5 x 27mm (7.48 x 2.93 x 1.06 inches)
- Weight: 338g/0.75lbs
- Included Cable: TBT4/Type C (.8M)
- System Requirements
- Windows 10 PCs w/Thunderbolt™4 Port
- Mac Systems w/M1 Processors
- Mac Systems w/Thunderbolt™3 Port running MacOS 11.1 Big Sur or Later
The Razer Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock Chroma is available for pre-order today for US$329.99 at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations. It will be available at select retailers in a couple of weeks. Shipping is expected starting February 14th.
Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2
Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma is also getting updated. If you’re looking for a few extra ports and a laptop stand, why not combine them? The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is black aluminum, supports Windows or Mac laptops and has a USB Type-C connection for the embedded hub. The hub features HDMI, USB-A, and USB Type-C ports. As with most Razer peripherals, Razer Chroma lighting is also present on the stand and is customizable with the Razer Synapse 3 application.
Features and specifications of the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 include:
- Number of Ports: 5
- USB Type-A: 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 5Gbps
- USB Type-C: 1x USB 3.2 Gen1, 5Gbps, DP1.4(VESA Alternate Mode); 1x Power Delivery Input (No Data or Video)
- HMDI(2.0): 1
- Display Output (Single)
- 5k (5120×2880) @ 60Hz
- 4k (3840×2160) @ 60Hz
- UWQHD (3440×1440) @100Hz
- WQHD (2560×1440) @144Hz
- WQHD (2560×1440) @175Hz
- FHD (1920×1080) @144Hz
- FHD (1920×1080) @360Hz
- Display Output (Dual: HDMI (2.0) & USB-C (DP 1.4))
- Dual QHD (2560×1440) @60Hz
- Dual FHD (1920×1080) @120Hz
- Power Delivery to laptop (W) w/100W Input: 80W
- Power Delivery to laptop (W) w/65W Input: 46W
- Materials: Stamped Aluminum
- Lighting Technology: Chroma
- Viewing Angle(Degrees): 18
- Dimensions: 212 x 496 x 74.3 mm (8.4 x 19.5x 2.9 inches)
- Weight: 588g / 1.3 lbs
- Supported Systems (Razer)
- Razer Blade Stealth 13
- Razer Book 13
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model
- Razer Blade 15 Base Model
- Razer Blade Pro 17
The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is available for pre-order today for US$149.99 at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations. Like the Thunderbolt 4 dock, it will also be available at select retailers in a couple of weeks.
