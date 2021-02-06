The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G looks to sport a Hasselblad camera

Smartphone leaks aren’t generally our game around here. I prefer to leave these to the sites that have built themselves around leaks. But this OnePlus 9 Pro 5G leak caught my attention due to the Hasselblad camera.

Having recently reviewed my first OnePlus device since the OnePlus One, the company is back on my radar. The OnePlus 8T was excellent, and it has become my daily secondary driver. I haven’t liked an Android phone this much in a very long time. Seeing the potential partnership on the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with Hasselblad makes me wonder about it.

The last time I remember Hasselblad working with a smartphone maker was back in the Motorola moto mods days. Hasselblad is a well-known quality camera company, and their moto mod really impressed us back in 2016. We won’t speculate about the camera specifications, but it will be interesting to see what they bring to the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 9 vs 9 Pro 5G with Hasselblad. Image Courtesy Phone Arena

Aside from the Hasselblad cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is said to house a 120Hz curved-edge punch-hole display, which isn’t a surprise. The display is also said to be QHD+, and you can run it at 60Hz if you want to save battery. Other leaked features include 45W wireless charging support as well as 65W wired charging, again no surprise.

Other specifications being floated about ore 256GB of storage with 11 or 12GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 888 is said to be powering the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

Phone Arena says the new 9 Pro 5G will be announced next month, and pricing is being speculated to be US$899. There is also only speculation as to what carriers will support the new OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Still, we do know that the company has a good relationship with T-Mobile, so that is likely going to happen.

