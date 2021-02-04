Razer’s new gaming keyboard has adjustable actuation

Last week, Razer announced the Viper 8K gaming mouse with an 8000Hz polling rate. This week, the company is announcing a new gaming keyboard with per-key adjustable actuation: the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog.

“We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience. With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control.” Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit

In case you’re not familiar with the term, an actuation point is the distance a key travels before it is registered. Common in gaming circles, actuation points vary based on keyboard style and switch type. However, there may be instances when you want to have a different actuation point per game, or per game function.

While not the first keyboard with adjustable actuation, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard does bring a few new features. For starters, it uses Razer Optical Switches which use light intensity to trigger actuation. Not only does it make the switches more precise, but with no actual moving parts, they last up to 100 million keystrokes. Using Razer Synapse, the actuation point on the entire keyboard, or each key, can be set to between 1.5mm and 3.6mm.

Even cooler? You can set TWO keystrokes or functions to each key. For example, you might want to set a key to equip a grenade at 1.5mm then toss it at 3.6mm. Or set your walking speed at 1.5mm and running at 3.6mm. Individual actuation can be beneficial as well. Your movement keys could be set to be more sensitive at 1.5mm then your spell casting keys could be set to be less sensitive at 3.6mm so you don’t accidentally cast a spell in early anticipation. You can also set controller or joystick buttons and functions to the keys as well.

Each key can have two functions assigned to it based on its actuation point.

Taking feedback from the Razer community, the keyboard builds upon the Huntsman Elite with a similar form factor and media keys with the digital dial. Doubleshot PBT keycaps are included with the keyboard, as is a USB 3.0 passthrough port. The keyboard is powered by a USB Type-C cable (Razer kindly includes a USB Type-C to USB-A adapter) and the passthrough is via a second braided USB-A cable.

Of course, what Razer keyboard would be complete without Razer Chroma lighting? The Huntsman V2 Analog includes a padded wrist rest, which also includes Chroma RGB lighting around the outside. The wrist rest attaches to the keyboard via a pogo port, allowing it to be lit as well.

Key features of the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard include:

Razer™ Analog Optical Switches

100 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

USB Type-C to USB Type-A Adapter

USB 3.0 Passthrough

Underglow lighting

Magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest

Multi-functional digital dial with 4 media keys

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Hybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profiles

N-key roll-over with anti-ghosting

Gaming mode option

Braided Fiber Cable

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminum matte top plate

The keyboard is now available from Razer.com for US$249.99 and will be available at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy on February 9th. Check back in the coming days for our full review!

What do you think about the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard with adjustable actuation? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.