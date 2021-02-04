Unboxing and first look of the ThinkPad X1 Fold

Foldable devices are here to stay, but the technology will have to go through some growing pains. The ThinkPad X1 Fold could have been an idea that never came to market, but Lenovo pushed forward, and it became a reality.
We first saw the ThinkPad X1 Fold at CES 2020, and we were intrigued. It’s certainly different, and it certainly has a cool factor. After a year of waiting, we finally have the ThinkPad X1 Fold here, and we have unboxed it and took a first look below.
- Processor: Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
- OS: Windows 10 Pro
- Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Gen 11 Graphics
- Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X 4267MHz
- Storage: Up to 1 TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 2242 SSD
- Camera: 5MP HD RGB + IR Camera
- Audio: Dolby Audio
- Battery: 50Wh / 11hrs with Rapid Charge
- Display: 13.3” Flexible QXGA OLED 4:3 (2048 x 1536, 300nit) DCIP3 95% Touch
- I/O:
- USB Type-C Gen1
- USB Type-C Gen2
- SIM Card
- DisplayPort via USB Type-C
- Connectivity:
- WWAN 5G/LTE/4G Capable
- WLAN 802.11 AX
- LTE CAT 20
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Weight: 999g/2.2lbs with Folio Cover
- Dimensions:
- Unfolded: 299.4 x 236.0 x 7.8 mm without cover (11.5 mm with cover)
- Folded: 158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm with cover
- Keyboard: Lenovo Mini Fold Keyboard (wireless chargeable keyboard when closed in system)
- Other Features: New Active Pen and Custom Screen Switching Software
The ThinkPad X1 Fold also comes with its own special stand, a perfect fit for the device, and is not included but can be purchased relatively cheaply.
ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available in mid-2020, with prices expected to start at US$2499.00. The Windows 10X version is expected to be available at a later date. ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand is expected to be available in the 2nd half of 2020 at US$23.99.
What do you think of the ThinkPad X1 Fold and its OLED display? Is this a device you would buy? Are you an early adopter? Let us know on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.
If you’re interested, you can watch our CES 2020 coverage of the ThinkPad X1 Fold below.