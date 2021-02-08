Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 4K TVs are available for pre-order

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Neo QLED TVs from Samsung, then now is the time to pre-order yours. Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 4K TVs (QN85A and QN90A, 55-85” sizes) and 8K TVs (QN800A and QN900A, 65-85” sizes) are now available with pre-orders receive free professional TV mounting service, a $120 value.

Neo QLED is a new TV technology the company is pushing along with MICRO LED. Neo QLED will be coming to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. Neo QLED is a new light source called Quantum Mini LED controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and a Neo Quantum Processor.

Samsung 65QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED. Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin microlayers filled with many more LEDs. Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming—and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen. Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps; this helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience. And Neo QLED benefits from Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality. Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design—nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor. And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box—an all-new cable management system that can be attached to the TV’s back—allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic. The 2021 Neo QLED 8K also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features; Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on the screen, and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space. Samsung

Samsung’s 2021 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the TV’s role and help consumers meet their changing needs when it comes to fitness, entertainment, and the home office.

