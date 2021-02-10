New HP Pavilion x360 15 now available, x260 14 coming soon

The new HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptops are now available from HP, with more models and sizes coming in the next few months. With a more compact, lightweight design, the Pavilion x360 14 and Pavilion x360 15 laptops are great for working from home or in public spaces.

These 2-in-1 laptops can be used in laptop, tent, or tablet mode, depending on what you’re currently working on or watching. With a micro-edge display and Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O, the Pavilion x360 has a nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, making it great for watching movies after using it for work.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 (left) and 15.

Some key features of the HP Pavilion x360 14 and 15 include:

Sustainable Design: Designed with the environment in mind, the Pavilion x360 14 contains one ocean-bound plastic bottle in its construction. A more premium configuration features recycled aluminum in the keyboard deck, reducing production waste from the post-industry recycle process and ultimately saving over 341 tons of CO2 emissions over the projected product lifecycle volume. Both the x360 14 and 15 also contain post-consumer recycled plastic and are EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified.

Designed with the environment in mind, the Pavilion x360 14 contains one ocean-bound plastic bottle in its construction. A more premium configuration features recycled aluminum in the keyboard deck, reducing production waste from the post-industry recycle process and ultimately saving over 341 tons of CO2 emissions over the projected product lifecycle volume. Both the x360 14 and 15 also contain post-consumer recycled plastic and are EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified. Streaming Entertainment: With a four-sided micro-edge bezel, these PCs have up to an 88.92% screen to body ratio, the largest for an HP mainstream convertible PC. These reduced bezel dimensions give users more screen real estate for an immersive entertainment experience. As people work, learn, and play from home more during the pandemic, HP will introduce a simplified version of OMEN Gaming Hub to Pavilion users. Preinstalled on the new Pavilion x360 14 and 15, users can experience the popular gaming dashboard with features that allow them to check their system vitals, download wallpaper, earn rewards, and more. And with new Amazon Alexa skills, users can use their PC to drop-in on other supported devices, stay in contact with family and friends with hands-free calling, discover music through a dedicated landing page, and control their smart home devices. Cortana and China’s Xiaowei are also supported.

With a four-sided micro-edge bezel, these PCs have up to an 88.92% screen to body ratio, the largest for an HP mainstream convertible PC. These reduced bezel dimensions give users more screen real estate for an immersive entertainment experience. As people work, learn, and play from home more during the pandemic, HP will introduce a simplified version of to Pavilion users. Preinstalled on the new Pavilion x360 14 and 15, users can experience the popular gaming dashboard with features that allow them to check their system vitals, download wallpaper, earn rewards, and more. And with new Amazon Alexa skills, users can use their PC to drop-in on other supported devices, stay in contact with family and friends with hands-free calling, discover music through a dedicated landing page, and control their smart home devices. Cortana and China’s Xiaowei are also supported. Truly Mobile: These devices feature a 12 mm reduction in the Y dimension, which contributes to a six percent decrease in the overall footprint and a lighter weight as low as 1.509kg, making them HP’s lightest Pavilion convertibles. Stay connected with optional Wi-Fi 6 2×2 ax & 1×2 ax for that fast connectivity in a busy home or crowded café.

These devices feature a 12 mm reduction in the Y dimension, which contributes to a six percent decrease in the overall footprint and a lighter weight as low as 1.509kg, making them HP’s lightest Pavilion convertibles. Stay connected with optional Wi-Fi 6 2×2 ax & 1×2 ax for that fast connectivity in a busy home or crowded café. Windows 10 Home: Do great things confidently with the familiar feel of Windows – only better.

Do great things confidently with the familiar feel of Windows – only better. 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processor: Brings the perfect combination of features to make you unstoppable . Get things done fast with high performance, instant responsiveness and best-in-class connectivity.

. Get things done fast with high performance, instant responsiveness and best-in-class connectivity. Intel® Iris® Xe graphics: Impressive performance for creating, gaming, and entertainment. A new level of graphics performance and crisp, stunning visuals – with the convenience of a thin & light laptop.

convenience of a thin & light laptop. FHD IPS touchscreen: Always see your content at its best with 178-degree wide-viewing angles, Full HD and a vibrant picture. And with touchscreen technology, you can control your PC right from the screen.

Always see your content at its best with 178-degree wide-viewing angles, Full HD and a vibrant picture. And with touchscreen technology, you can control your PC right from the screen. HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes

Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes PCIe® NVMe™ SSD storage: Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. Effortlessly connected: Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.0 combo, all your connections are solid and up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5.

Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.0 combo, all your connections are solid and up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5. A truly powerful audio experience: HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and tuning by B&O deliver a rich, authentic audio experience.

HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and tuning by B&O deliver a rich, authentic audio experience. HP Audio Boost: Smart amplification technology gives you loud, clear, and dynamic sound.

Smart amplification technology gives you loud, clear, and dynamic sound. DDR4 RAM: With higher bandwidth, you get more of a boost in performance for improved multitasking.

With higher bandwidth, you get more of a boost in performance for improved multitasking. Fingerprint reader: Seamlessly log in to your device in any position with the touch of your finger. Patented 3-D fingerprint technology ensures secure access.

Seamlessly log in to your device in any position with the touch of your finger. Patented 3-D fingerprint technology ensures secure access. HP Wide Vision HD Camera: The 88-degree, wide-angle field of view lets you video chat with the entire family or group of friends in crystal clear detail

The HP Pavilion x360 15 with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processor with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage is available beginning today at HP.com for a starting price of US$749. An i7 version will be available next month with the HP Pavilion x360 14 will be available later in the Spring.

What do you think about the new HP Pavilion x360 15 and 14 laptops? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.