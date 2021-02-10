Oclean Air 2 review: An affordable sonic electric toothbrush with fast charging

Sonic electric toothbrush reviews are a new one for me. When I was first pitched this product, I thought it had an included app or some “smart” features. It turns out; the Oclean Air 2 is just a simple and affordable sonic electric toothbrush with fast charging.

That being said. I think it’s important to note that a toothbrush review is really going to be subjective. While all reviews are mostly subjective, some are more than others, and this one is that. So I will do my best to relate my experience with the Oclean Air 2, and hopefully, it’s informative enough for you. Read on for the full Oclean Air 2 review.

Specifications

The Oclean Air 2 has the following features and specifications:

Pure Tone Noise Reduction Technology: Driven by above 20000hz ultrasonic signal technology, the motor cancels noise and offer a quiet brushing experience.

Superior Quiet Brushing Experience: Never bother others with a loud toothbrush again.

Three-Dimensional Bristles: A better fit for your mouth, offering an effective cleaning compared to 20% of other ordinary bristles.

One-Button Operation: Long press for 2s to switch from gentle to clean mode.

USB Magnetic Fast Charging: 2.5 Hours fully charges the Oclean Air 2 for 40 days.

Light And Portable: Weighing only 95g, it's easy to carry with you anywhere.

4 Colors Available: Tulip White, Rose Pink, Lilac Purple, Dark Green

Input Power: 2.5W

Charging: USB-A Magnetic Puck

Input: 5V 0.5A

Battery Life: Up to 40-days

Battery Capacity: 800mAh

Charging Time: 2.5-hours

What’s In The Box

Oclean Air 2

Brush head

Charging Puck

Manuals and Documentation

It’s a sharp looking toothbrush, as toothbrushes go.

Design

The Oclean Air 2 is lightweight yet feels solidly built. Our review unit came in the Dark Green color, and there are 3 other colors to choose from. The top and the bottom of the body are accented with a lovely chrome-type material that is color-matched to the body.

At the top is the mounting point for the toothbrush head. The head itself is white in color; I would have preferred a color-matched brush head, with Oclean branding and, of course, the bristles.

On the front of the body is the single button, which switches the brush on and off and between gentle and clean modes. Oclean says that the Air 2 is 30% thinner than competing sonic electric toothbrushes.

The charging puck is proprietary and does not come with a charging brick. I wish the Oclean Air 2 came with a case to store the puck, accessories, and brush in. I feel like the puck could easily get lost due to the Oclean Air 2 having such long battery life.

Overall, the design is well done. The Oclean Air 2 is light and portable, so it’s effortless to pack in a toiletry bag. I do wish it came with an extra head and a case to keep everything together.

Performance

The Oclean Air 2 is driven by Ultrasonic Signal Technology and Oclean WhisperClean Noise Reduction Technology. The Air 2 is also waterproof, which it should be considering its application. Powered by an Oclean motor that runs at 42,000 rpm, this little thing really moves fast.

The Oclean Air 2 will fully charge on the included magnetic charging puck in 2.5-hours, and the battery will last for up to 40-days. The brush head is made up of Dupont/Pedex filaments that are FDA approved.

One of the selling points of the Oclean Air 2 is how quiet it is, and I can confirm that this thing is much softer in sound than my old sonic electric toothbrush. I was actually very pleased with how much of a difference in noise there was. Not that electric toothbrushes are extremely loud, but any noise reduction is welcome.

One important point that Oclean covers in the user manual is leaving a 0.5mm gap between the head and the handle. Do not force the head down to touch the handle. The opening is there so the head can function correctly.

As for how well it cleaned my teeth. It did an excellent job and is on par with about every other electric toothbrush I’ve used. Of course, half the job of getting your teeth clean lies on the user too. So how effective the cleaning job is going to depend on the operator of the toothbrush highly.

Overall, I think the Oclean Air 2 delivers on its stated performance marks. It’s really up to the user to maximize the performance features to get the best clean they can from this product.

Comfy in the hand and does a good job of cleaning.

Battery Life

The Oclean Air 2 claims a battery life of up to 40-days. Battery life is going to depend highly on how long you use your Air 2. Some people brush more than twice a day and some less. So you may get 40-days, or you may get 60-days. It will depend.

I got just under 40-days right at around 38-days. The nice thing is that the Air 2 will recharge in 2.5-hours, and you’ll start your cycle over. As I mentioned before, I’m not a huge fan of the charging method since it is proprietary, and I think it can be misplaced very easily.

Overall, this thing has excellent battery life.

Price/Value

The MSRP for the Oclean Air 2 is US$69.99, which is a great price and competitive. But, as of this review, Oclean has it marked at US$45.99 with an additional $10 off coupon code. Or Amazon has it for US$49.99 with an extra 20% off coupon code.

This little toothbrush packs a lot of value at these prices.

Wrap Up

The Oclean Air 2 is a really great little sonic toothbrush that doesn’t break the bank, especially if you catch it on sale with coupon codes. I wonder how long it will be before I lose the charging puck.

