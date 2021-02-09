EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 review: Now MagSafe certified

The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 is no stranger to us here. We recently reviewed the version without MagSafe compatibility here. Like that version, the new MagSafe certified version is being crowdfunded on Indiegogo.

Currently, the company’s Indiegogo has surpassed its goal and has raised over US$14K. There really is no difference on the exterior between the previous and this version. The most significant and only difference is, this version of the EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 has MagSafe charging under the hood. Read on for the full review.

Specifications

The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 has the following features and specifications:

Capacity: 10,000 mAh

10,000 mAh Output Ports: USB-C with 30W power delivery (Samsung PPS 33W) USB-A with QC 3.0 18W MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad with 10W output

Total Multi-Charging Output: 30W

30W USB-C Input: PD 30W

PD 30W Dimensions: 5.5″ x 3.0″ x 0.7″ (141 x 76 18mm)

5.5″ x 3.0″ x 0.7″ (141 x 76 18mm) Weight: 259g / 0.57lbs

What’s In The Box

EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 with MagSafe

USB-C to USB-C cable

Manual and documentation

The fabric exterior is svelte and feels good.

Design

Power bank design has evolved over the years. The days of massive bricks that seemed a burden to lug around are gone. That’s very well exemplified with the NitroCharge 30.

This power bank is shorter than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and just slightly thicker. It also weighs less than 1lb, making it very simple to throw in a purse or bag and even in a pocket. EXCITRUS is certainly not the first to make the power bank slimmer; we can thank progress for that.

It’s clear to me, EXCITRUS was going for a premium look and feel with the NitroCharge 30. The front and back are wrapped in an attractive fabric that not only looks good but adds some texture for better grip in hand. The bumper looks like metal but feels like plastic. It also feels premium and well-built.

The EXCITRUS logo is placed on the front of the power bank at the bottom left, with a “+” symbol in the center indicating the charging pad. Around the back, you’ll find only that same fabric texture.

The surrounding bumper houses the power button, which doubles as the way to see how much charge is left in the NitroCharge 30. You’ll find the USB-C port, USB-A port, and the LED display that shows the battery percentage at the top of the bumper.

The NitroCharge 30 keeps inline with the basics of power bank design, but EXCITRUS does give this one some style. Overall, it’s a very nice design, but I would suggest adding one more USB-C port.

Slightly smaller than an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Ease of Use

Using the NitroCharge 30 is very straight forward. Before jumping into charging devices, though, I would suggest making sure the power bank is fully charged. So plug it in right away and get it topped up.

Once the power bank is entirely charged, you can start using it. Depending on when you pick up the NitroCharge 30, you may or may not have to push the power button to power it on. After that, it’s just a matter of using the USB-A port, USB-C port, or the MagSafe wireless charger.

Plug in a device, and it should start charging in the case of the MagSafe charger. Just place center, and the MagSafe magnets will secure the iPhone as well as begin charging. You can hold this upside down without the iPhone falling off, but it doesn’t feel super secure. So I’d discourage going down that road, but you can watch the below video to see that work.

The NitroCharge 30 is super simple to use; pretty much anyone should be able to figure this out.

Performance

Wireless charging, while convenient, is always the fastest way to charge. The NitroCharge MagSafe wireless charging has a max output of 10W, and that is very typical. So don’t expect the wireless charging method to boost your battery very fast, especially if you’re using your device as you charge.

Wired charging is much faster and much more efficient; no surprise there. The USB-C port offers 30W power, so most of your iPhones and Android phones should get fully charged at least 3 times faster than wireless charging.

I found that my iPhone 12 Pro Max charged just fine when using MagSafe wireless charging, and if I left it alone without using it, it topped up in a few hours. Using USB-C to Lightning accelerated the time. I also charged a few Android devices with fast charging, and those performed well too.

USB-A charging is also available here with 18W power delivery. I did charge up some TWS headphones using this method, and it performed admirably as well.

The NitroCharge 30 can also charge 3 devices at once if you wanted to. Though you should expect the 10,000mAh battery to drain quickly as a result, and depending on your charging devices’ capacity, they may not all get fully charged. Also, if one has fast charging, it will take the bulk of the juice, leaving less for the others.

Overall, the NitroCharge 30 with MagSafe performed as you would expect a power bank to function. It would be nice to have seen a 15,000 or even 20,000mAh cell inside.

The business end of the NitroCharge 30

Battery Life

Given that the NitroCharge 30 has a 10,000mAh battery inside, it’s safe to assume it will fully charge two iPhone 12 Pro Max’s with just a little bit of power left. Other devices may have bigger batteries, so this is highly dependent on the device you are charging.

As I mentioned earlier, it would have been nice to see a 15,000 or 20,000mAh battery instead. But that would raise the price significantly. Not to mention add to the size.

Price/Value

The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30 is being crowdfunded on Indiegogo and has a 1st tier price of US$99. That’s actually twice the other version’s price, and most of the cost is wrapped up in the MagSafe certification from Apple. The Apple Tax is always hard to swallow, but if you’re looking for a MagSafe wireless charging bank. Then this is probably going to be a great choice and have value to you.

Wrap Up

The EXCITRUS NitroCharge 30’s most significant offering is its MagSafe capability. If cost is a factor for you, you can always buy the previous generation, which offers most of the same function for a lower price. Or if you want that MagSafe capability, well then, this is certainly a strong option in power banks with MagSafe.

