KLH Fusion TWS review: Excellent TWS noise canceling earbuds

Wireless earbuds are great; they allow us to listen to our music on the go. The KLH Fusion True Wireless Earbuds do that and provide noise-canceling technology. But how do they sound? Are they comfortable? Are the controls easy to use while listening to music or taking a phone call?

Read on for the full review of the KLH Fusion and find out what our thoughts were on these new TWS noise cancelling earbuds.

Specifications

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0 + aptX

Case Power Cell: 600mAH

Earbud Power Cell (per earbud): 75mAH

Charge Time: 90 Minutes

Earbud Battery Life: 7 Hours

Frequency Response: 20Hz-23kHz

Transducer Type: Single Dynamic Driver

Driver Size: 6mm

Water Resistant Rating: IPX5

What’s In The Box

Fusion True Wireless Earbuds

USB-C to USB-A Adapter

Carrying/Charging Case

USB-C to USB-C Charging Cord

Seven pairs of ear tips: One set of medium ear tips are pre-installed on Fusion earbuds

What’s in the KLH Fusion box? All of this.

Design

The KLH Fusion follows the standard earbud design we see quite a bit these days. There is an oval housing that holds the speaker and a stem that hangs down from your ear. But, the KLH designers have decided to mix things up just a bit with the KLH Fusion.

First off, these earbuds are black and not the typical white that we often see. Secondly, while still generally oval-shaped, the speaker housing manages to somehow look a bit angular as well. Next, the KLH name brand is subtly displayed on the matte finish stem in a contrasting glossy finish. Lastly, the charging case is designed very nicely and with great functionality. The charging case of the KLH Fusion looks somewhat like a futuristic version of a treasure chest. It easily opens at the top on a hinge that swings the lid up and out of the way. There are battery level indicators and charging indicator lights inside the charging case.

The materials used here are just lightweight black plastic, and they feel that way. However, that doesn’t speak to how good these earbuds look. Upon first opening the box and seeing the charging case, I was sure it would be made of metal. As I picked the case up, I was surprised at how light it was. Not only does the case look good, but it is also lightweight, and I think that’s a win.

Ease Of Use

Setting up the KLH Fusion was very easy. Open the case and pull the earbuds out; they automatically turn on. Go into the settings of your phone and connect one of the earbuds. Very typical of most devices these days. You can also connect just one earbud should you need to have one ear open while listening to music.

Another aspect of the KLH Fusion that I enjoyed was the voice recognition commands. To control the earbuds, all you have to do is talk to them. If you want to answer a call, say, “Answer call,” and the call is answered. This also works with music commands such as playing music and volume control. I found this control method to be much easier than fiddling around with touch controls on the earbuds themselves, and it worked remarkably well.

Sound

The sound of the KLH Fusion Fusion is impressive for a set of earbuds. The first thing I usually test is bass response, and one of the songs that I like to test this on is Unfinished Sympathy by Massive Attack. The bass drop at the beginning of this song completely fades away if the bass response is not up to the job. I have to say that I was astonished by how well the KLH Fusion Fusion handled the bass drop on this song. It was loud, clear and not only could I hear it, but I could also feel it.

The bass on everything from Doja Cat to Ava Max to Serebro sounded excellent. The guitar on songs by Adrian Legg, James Taylor, and even the classical guitar of Ana Vidovic sounded spot on. These earbuds equally served Rock and roll, Buckethead, Led Zeppelin, and Rush all sounded terrific. Jazz came through with flying colors, Tal Wilkenfeld’s precise bass playing was a joy to listen to on the KLH Fusion, and Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue kept the warmth of the vinyl pressing.

The KLH Fusion earbuds

Yes, well, sorry if I got carried away there; everything just sounded so good I couldn’t help myself! And these are only a few of the many different music styles I tested with these earbuds to try and punch a hole in the sound of the KLH Fusion earbuds. I’m glad to say that I failed. They handled everything beautifully. The highs are bright, the mids are warm, and the bass is strong and punchy.

Part of the reason for the great sound is the outstanding noise-canceling technology on board. I tested these while also playing music on external speakers, and the KLH Fusion was able to block all but the loudest sounds out. That, along with an excellent tight fit in the ear canal, helped the music sound outstanding. Although they fit snug, they are still comfortable to wear.

Reception/Call Quality

Call quality and reception were both fine on the KLH Fusion. Calls sounded crisp and clear, and I only dropped the signal from my device once.

Battery Life

The KLH Fusion has a claimed battery life of over 7 hours. Over the two weeks that I tested the KLH Fusion, I was averaging just over 7 hours of listening to music and taking calls per charge. KLH says that with the charging case, you can expect 28 hours of total playtime.

Price/Value

The KLH Fusion are priced at US$199.98. Currently, they are on sale at World Wide Stereo for US$174.98 until 2/14/21. Some may feel that it is a bit much for earbuds, but I think these earbuds are well worth it, even at full price.

Wrap Up

The KLH Fusion earbuds fit comfortably, they sound amazing, the bass is incredible, and they look cool. Isn’t that what most of us are looking for in a set of earbuds.