ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54 review: An outstanding Qi charger and car mount

Wireless window-mounted car chargers. I have been on the hunt for a good one for a very long time. The Moshi SnapTo is excellent, and that’s the one my wife uses in her van, but it requires a Moshi SnapTo case. After much hunting through major brands, I landed on something I’d never heard of before. The ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger with 15W Qi charging.

I usually can get these types of products from the manufacturer for review, but in this case, it was so cheap (and I didn’t want to wait) I just purchased it from Amazon. Unfortunately, ZeeHoo did come out with an updated version after I had bought it, but this one still works great! You can also pick it up on ZeeHoo’s website here. So read on for the full review of the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger.

Specifications

The ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger has the following features and specifications:

Universal Wireless Fast Charging: Made for iPhone 11/11 Pro/Pro Max/XS MAX/XS/XR/X/8, Samsung Galaxy S10+/S10/S9/S9+/S8/S8+, and other Qi-enabled devices. Charging power is boosted to 7.5W for iPhone, while flagship Samsung phones get a 10W fast charge. Max 15W Fast Wireless Charger for latest LG G7 ThinQ, V30+

Made for iPhone 11/11 Pro/Pro Max/XS MAX/XS/XR/X/8, Samsung Galaxy S10+/S10/S9/S9+/S8/S8+, and other Qi-enabled devices. Charging power is boosted to 7.5W for iPhone, while flagship Samsung phones get a 10W fast charge. Max 15W Fast Wireless Charger for latest LG G7 ThinQ, V30+ Smart Automatic Sensor Design: Automatic opening and clamping design which can be operated with one hand. Just place your phone inside the holder, the clamps will close and provide a strong, stable hold. Gently touch on any one of the quick release buttons’ sides, and the arms automatically open.

Automatic opening and clamping design which can be operated with one hand. Just place your phone inside the holder, the clamps will close and provide a strong, stable hold. Gently touch on any one of the quick release buttons’ sides, and the arms automatically open. Hands-Free Functionality: Enables hands-free calls and makes GPS directions easier to follow. Your phone remains fully functional while it charges, so you have access to all of your favorite features.

Enables hands-free calls and makes GPS directions easier to follow. Your phone remains fully functional while it charges, so you have access to all of your favorite features. Power-Off Delay: You could still touch the release buttons 2-3 times if you forget to take your phone out of the mount when the car is shut off.

You could still touch the release buttons 2-3 times if you forget to take your phone out of the mount when the car is shut off. Charges through lightweight cases: When you want to charge your phone as you drive, there’s no need to remove your phone from its case. This wireless fast charging mount can deliver a charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

What’s In The Box

ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54

Vent Mount

Dash Mount

Manual and Documentation

Design

The ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54 doesn’t look much different from many other brands on the market. I mean, how many different ways can you make a suction cup-based phone mount look?

This is your typical foot, arm, and hand design. What made this the one for me is its lower profile. It is smaller and folds in a manner that works beautifully for my vehicle. My 2004 Saab 9-3 ARC has a weird windshield, and the dashboard material is impossible to stick anything to.

Even the ZeeHoo’s great suction/sticky cup will not stick to the dashboard of my car. So I’m left mounting to the windshield, and the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54 fits beautifully on my windshield.

The construction is all plastic, but it is solid and well-built. The clamp that holds the phone in is automatic. Basically, you place your phone in the cradle, and the arms will automatically clamp it in place. The hold is super secure and when you’re ready to remove the phone, just put your hand over one of the sensors on the lower left and right, and the clamp will release automatically.

I will say I’ve gone to tap something on the phone a few times and accidentally activated the sensor. It was just a matter of learning and remembering not to put my hands near the sensors.

Overall, the design is great. I love the slim yet versatile profile. The suction/sticky cup is strong and holds tight. The clamp on the arm carries the phone securely, and I love the auto feature.

Ease of Use

Boy, if there ever was an easy device to set up and use, this is it. Figure out if you want to mount the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger to your vent, dash, or windshield. Apply the appropriate mount, mount it, and then plug the USB cable into a power source. Mine is plugged into a Ventev Car Charger, and it works fantastically!

Once it’s all mounted, it’s just a matter of learning how the auto clamp mechanism works. Simply put your phone on the foot and allow the clamp to grab your phone. It takes all of a second and a half. Then to remove, place your hand on your phone, making sure your hand is somewhere near the sensors on the sides and it will release. Easy peasy.

Performance

The ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54 features wireless Qi charging, and it worked great on my iPhone 12 Pro Max. I did not test to see how fast it charges or at what rate it charges. I don’t drive very often, over an hour at a time in my car. But I can say that it does indeed charge the phone, and I’m always running Apple Music when in the car. It performs perfectly for my needs.

Price/Value

The price of the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54 varies from Amazon to the ZeeHoo website. Currently, the ZeeHoo website has it for US$39.95, and Amazon has it for US$36.95, Amazon offers some coupons to reduce the price. I purchased mine on Amazon, and I paid US$37.95 because there were no incentives at the time. The price is well worth it. I feel like I got more than I needed with this car mount/charger, and so far, it has served me well.

Wrap Up

The ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger Cc54 ended up being a great choice for my needs. Given that my Saab has a weird dashboard and window angle, it was hard to find something that worked well and didn’t get in my way. This fits the bill perfectly, and it may suit your needs well too.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.