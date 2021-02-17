Roku is looking into creating its own original content

Streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Disney Plus, and others all have original content in their libraries. In today’s streaming market, it makes sense that Roku is expanding into making its own original content adding value to its services.

The company posted a job listing in January (since taken down) for a “lead production attorney,” which included working closely with Business Affairs and Programming to formulate deal terms and strategies. Other verbiage included in the job posting, advise on related areas of law (e.g., contracts, copyrights, trademarks, privacy, publicity, defamation). This includes working with guilds and unions, working with outside counsel on labor matters, drafting/negotiating agreements, providing legal guidance, clearances, likeness releases, and credit memos.

A possible reason behind posting this new position is Roku acquiring global rights to failing startup Quibi’s 75 original shows back in early January. This deal went for less than US$100 million for the original content.

Quibi failed but perhaps Roku can make use of the original content.

This newly acquired original content could be added to the Quibi app on the Roku Channel, which is free but has some premium features. We can only speculate at this point, and it is entirely possible Roku may create an entirely new premium channel within the Roku Channel to house the newly acquired content. Whichever path the company decides to take, this puts Roku in a better position to compete with Netflix, Hulu, and others.

In Q4 of 2020, Roku said it had 51.2 million active accounts, and the Roku Channel reaches an estimated 61.8 million people.

It may be a while before we see the original content from Roku but, it's also great to see the company working toward that direction.

Source: variety