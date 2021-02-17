McAfee finds security flaw in software used by popular social apps

A security flaw is never a good thing, and it’s even worse when the security flaw is found in a handful of social apps. That’s exactly what McAfee has discovered in video conferencing software used by eHarmony, Plenty of Fish, MeetMe, and Skout.

The security flaw isn’t limited to data apps either. Healthcare apps such as Talkspace and Practo have also been impacted. This is a significant discovery as more users turn to apps for many services due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Users are making appointments with doctors using apps and websites, and dating and social apps are being used more often.

Here are some of the points and key information the research of this security flaw contains. Consumers’ behaviors and mindsets highlight how they may be exposing themselves to these potential risks while leveraging more apps as they continue to live their lives online largely:

McAfee’s recent New Digital You research found 56% of Americans will continue the trend of increased social activity online post-pandemic

As consumers look to continue online activities in 2021 and beyond, they wish to see more innovation and access tied to social activities (36%) and doctors’ appointments (33%), in particular.

There’s been a 35% uptick in consumers downloading mobile and web applications for convenience vs. using desktop sites.

McAfee found that 61% of consumers are concerned about unknown cybercrime, they know there are risks, but they are unaware of what they entail.

Key info from the research includes:

The vulnerability involves sensitive call information being sent in plaintext, without developers extending encryption to the sensitive call information.

Created by Agora.io, the video conferencing software development kits (SDKs) are used for voice and video communication in applications across multiple platforms such as mobile, web, etc.

Agora’s interactive voice, video, and messaging SDKs are embedded into mobile, web, and desktop applications across more than 1.7 billion devices globally.

McAfee Advanced Threat Research has specifically confirmed the use of the vulnerable SDK in the specified consumer apps. Note, this is not an inclusive list, and there were probably more apps impacted.

McAfee found that 61% of consumers are concerned about unknown cybercrime, they know there are risks, but they are unaware of what they entail. It’s crucial to educate consumers on protecting their digital security while leveraging popular apps for social engagement, dating, healthcare, and other frequent activities.

You can read McAfee’s full report on this security flaw on its website.

What do you think of this security flaw report from McAfee? Let us know what you think on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.