Now playing on Plex March 2021: Sin City, 13, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex March 2021 addition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into March 2021!

Now Playing on Plex March 2021

Sin City

An Unfinished Life

Ask the Dust

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Dracula 2000

The Crossing Guard

Existenz

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Disk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Gallipoli

The Hole

The Hunter

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Lookout

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

My Boss’s Daughter

O

Sin City

The Third Wheel

Still streaming on Plex March 2021

American Heist

13

21 Jump Street

22 Bullets

24 Hours to Live

3 rd Rock from the Sun

Rock from the Sun 99 Homes

A Little Bit of Heaven

A Long Way Down

A Royal Affair

A Soldier’s Story

A Walk in the Woods

After.Life

Afternoon Delight

All is Bright

American Heist

American Pastoral

Angel of Death

Arthur and the Invisibles

Arthur Newman

The Attic

The Awkward Comedy Show

Charlies Angels: Full Throttle

Battle Royale

Bernie

The Best of Times

Big Fan

Black Christmas

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan

Black Water: Abyss

Blitz

Blood and Bone

Blue Iguana

Breakin’ All the Rules

Brooklyn’s Finest

Brother

The Brotherhood of Justice

But I’m a Cheerleader

Catch .44

Cell

Charlie’s Angels

Charlies Angels: Full Throttle

The Descent

Child 44

Chinatown

Clerks II

Coherence

Cold Blood

Concussion

Cooties

Corporate Animals

The Cotton Club

The Crazies

Cube

Cube 2

Dark Crimes

The Dead Zone

Deadfall

Derailed

The Descent

Detachment

Diary of the Dead

Digging for Fire

The Family Fang

DOA: Dead or Alive

The Dresden Files

Drinking Buddies

Eden Lake

Edison

Evolution

Extraction

Eye See You

Falcon Rising

The Fall

The Falling

The Family Fang

Felon

Filth

Find Me Guilty

Fire with Fire

Flawless

The Forger

Four Lions

Frailty

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Frank

The Ghost and the Darkness

Ginger Snaps

Girl Most Likely

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

God Bless America

Going Overboard

The Good Doctor

Gracepoint

Grand Isle

The Great Buck Howard

Hard Candy

Hell’s Kitchen

Hesher

Highlander

Hot Boyz

House of 1000 Corpses

Humpday

I See You

I Spit on Your Grave

Kicking & Screaming

The Illusionist

In Hell

In the Blood

In the Cut

The Infiltrator

Joe

Journey to the West

Juliet, Naked

Kickboxes

Kicking & Screaming

Kin

King of New York

Kitchen Nightmares

Knight of Cups

Labor Pains

Layer Cake

Lethal Eviction

The Lifeguard

The Limey

Lionheart

Monster Trucks

Little Dorrit

Mad Money

The Maiden Heist

The Man from Earth

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

The Matador

Melancholia

Men, Women & Children

The Messenger, The Story of Joan of Arc

Misconduct

Monster

Monster Trucks

Mr. Nobody

My Mom’s New Boyfriend

Mystery Team

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The New Daughter

NewsRadio

Night Moves

Nobody Walks

Short Term 12

Oldboy

On Golden Pond

P2

Precious Cargo

Predestination

Prince Avalanche

Private Parts

The Proposition

Red Cliff

Red Lights

Replicant

Rise: Blood Hunter

Robert the Bruce

The Saint

Shadow Dancer

Short Term 12

Silent Rage

Solace

Song to Song

Takers

Violet & Daisy

Teeth

Texas Killing Fields

Trailer Park Boys: The Movie

Train to Busan

The Trust

The Two Faces of January

Two Lovers

Vengeance: A Love Story

Violet & Daisy

The Void

The Walk

The Way of the Gun

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Wild Card

Yoga Hosers

Watch before it leaves Plex

The Other Guys

Annie

Arrival

Babel

Better Luck Tomorrow

Blair Witch

Breakdown

Bug

Casa De Mi Padre

District 9

Dr. T and the Women

Empire State

Experimenter

Forever My Girl

Frankie & Alice

The Future

Ju-on

The Last Days on Mars

Mother

Mr. Church

My Best Friend’s Girl

The Naked Gun 2-1/2

Open Water

The Other Guys

Shaun the Sheep

Surfer Dude

True Grit

Zodiac

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for March 2021? Let us know on our social media channels, or you can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.