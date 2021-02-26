Now playing on Plex March 2021: Sin City, 13, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and IMDb TV series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex March 2021 addition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into March 2021!
Now Playing on Plex March 2021
Sin City
- An Unfinished Life
- Ask the Dust
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Dracula 2000
- The Crossing Guard
- Existenz
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Disk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
- Gallipoli
- The Hole
- The Hunter
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Lookout
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- My Boss’s Daughter
- O
- Sin City
- The Third Wheel
Still streaming on Plex March 2021
American Heist
- 13
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Bullets
- 24 Hours to Live
- 3rd Rock from the Sun
- 99 Homes
- A Little Bit of Heaven
- A Long Way Down
- A Royal Affair
- A Soldier’s Story
- A Walk in the Woods
- After.Life
- Afternoon Delight
- All is Bright
- American Pastoral
- American Pastoral
- Angel of Death
- Arthur and the Invisibles
- Arthur Newman
- The Attic
- The Awkward Comedy Show
Charlies Angels: Full Throttle
- Battle Royale
- Bernie
- The Best of Times
- Big Fan
- Black Christmas
- Black Sheep
- Black Snake Moan
- Black Water: Abyss
- Blitz
- Blood and Bone
- Blue Iguana
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Brother
- The Brotherhood of Justice
- But I’m a Cheerleader
- Catch .44
- Cell
- Charlie’s Angels
- Child 44
The Descent
- Child 44
- Chinatown
- Clerks II
- Coherence
- Cold Blood
- Concussion
- Cooties
- Corporate Animals
- The Cotton Club
- The Crazies
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Dark Crimes
- The Dead Zone
- Deadfall
- Derailed
- Detachment
- Detachment
- Diary of the Dead
- Digging for Fire
The Family Fang
- DOA: Dead or Alive
- The Dresden Files
- Drinking Buddies
- Eden Lake
- Edison
- Evolution
- Extraction
- Eye See You
- Falcon Rising
- The Fall
- The Falling
- Felon
- Felon
- Filth
- Find Me Guilty
- Fire with Fire
- Flawless
- The Forger
- Four Lions
- Frailty
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Frank
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- Ginger Snaps
- Girl Most Likely
- God Bless America
- God Bless America
- Going Overboard
- The Good Doctor
- Gracepoint
- Grand Isle
- The Great Buck Howard
- Hard Candy
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Hesher
- Highlander
- Hot Boyz
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Humpday
- I See You
- I Spit on Your Grave
Kicking & Screaming
- The Illusionist
- In Hell
- In the Blood
- In the Cut
- The Infiltrator
- Joe
- Journey to the West
- Juliet, Naked
- Kickboxes
- Kin
- Kin
- King of New York
- Kitchen Nightmares
- Knight of Cups
- Labor Pains
- Layer Cake
- Lethal Eviction
- The Lifeguard
- The Limey
- Lionheart
Monster Trucks
- Little Dorrit
- Mad Money
- The Maiden Heist
- The Man from Earth
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
- The Matador
- Melancholia
- Men, Women & Children
- The Messenger, The Story of Joan of Arc
- Misconduct
- Monster
- Mr. Nobody
- Mr. Nobody
- My Mom’s New Boyfriend
- Mystery Team
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The New Daughter
- NewsRadio
- Night Moves
- Nobody Walks
Short Term 12
- Oldboy
- On Golden Pond
- P2
- Precious Cargo
- Predestination
- Prince Avalanche
- Private Parts
- The Proposition
- Red Cliff
- Red Lights
- Replicant
- Rise: Blood Hunter
- Robert the Bruce
- The Saint
- Shadow Dancer
- Silent Rage
- Silent Rage
- Solace
- Song to Song
- Takers
Violet & Daisy
- Teeth
- Texas Killing Fields
- Trailer Park Boys: The Movie
- Train to Busan
- The Trust
- The Two Faces of January
- Two Lovers
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- The Void
- The Void
- The Walk
- The Way of the Gun
- We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Wild Card
- Yoga Hosers
Watch before it leaves Plex
The Other Guys
- Annie
- Arrival
- Babel
- Better Luck Tomorrow
- Blair Witch
- Breakdown
- Bug
- Casa De Mi Padre
- District 9
- Dr. T and the Women
- Empire State
- Experimenter
- Forever My Girl
- Frankie & Alice
- The Future
- Ju-on
- The Last Days on Mars
- Mother
- Mr. Church
- My Best Friend’s Girl
- The Naked Gun 2-1/2
- Open Water
- Shaun the Sheep
- Shaun the Sheep
- Surfer Dude
- True Grit
- Zodiac
