Leaving Netflix March 2021: Taxi Driver, Apollo 18, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in March. Fortunately, the list is out a bit earlier this month so there is plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream Weeds, Taxi Driver, Apollo 18, and more… while several other movies leaving the streaming service. In Canada, only a few titles are leaving, but they include the Jaws and Bourne movie franchises. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in March!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in March.

March 1

The Bourne Identity (CA)

The Bourne Legacy (CA)

The Bourne Supremacy (CA)

The Bourne Ultimatum (CA)

Jaws (CA)

Jaws 2 (CA)

Jaws 3 (CA)

Jaws: The Revenge (CA)

March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7

A Star Is Born (CA)

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3 (US)

March 8

Apollo 18 (US)

The Young Offenders (US)

March 9

The Boss’s Daughter (US)

November Criminals (US)

March 10

Last Ferry (US)

Summer Night (US)

March 13

The Outsider (US)

Spring Breakers (US)

March 14

Aftermath (US)

The Assignment (US)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis (US)

The Student (US)

March 15

Chicken Little (US)

March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3 (US)

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (US)

Silver Linings Playbook (US)

March 17

Trespass Against Us (US)

February 24

All About Nina (US)

Come and Find Me (US)

March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (US)

March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (US)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (US)

March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (US)

March 25

Blood Father (US)

The Hurricane Heist (US)

March 26

Ghost Rider (US)

March 27

Domino (US)

March 30

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (CA)

Extras: Seasons 1-2 (US)

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3 (US)

Killing Them Softly (US)

London Spy: Season 1 (US)

Madagascar (CA)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (CA)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (CA)

Spy Kids (CA)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (CA)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (CA)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (CA)

March 31

Arthur (US)

The Bye Bye Man (US)

Chappaquiddick (US)

Enter the Dragon (US)

God’s Not Dead (US)

Hedgehogs (US)

Inception (US)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (US)

Kung Fu Hustle (US)

Molly’s Game (US)

Money Talks (US)

Peppa Pig: Seasons 1-5 (CA)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (US)

The Prince & Me (US)

School Daze (US)

Secret in Their Eyes (US)

Sex and the City: The Movie (US)

Sex and the City 2 (US)

Sinister Circle (US)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3 (US)

Taxi Driver (US)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7 (US)

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in March? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave?