Satechi announces 9-port USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter

USB-C multiport adapters are nothing new. Typically set up on a desk and left there for home or office use, they’re not always the most portable. The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter is designed to be portable, allowing you to connect to your “must-have” peripherals anywhere you may be.

With two detachable cables, one of which tucks into the adapter for easy storage, this multiport adapter has nine ports. Included are a USB-C PD charging port which supports up to 100W, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-C data port, two USB-A ports, a 4K/60Hz HDMI port, 1080p/60Hz VGA port, and microSD and SD card reader slots.

As with other Satechi accessories, the USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter looks slick with its sleek, aluminum-finished casing. The adapter is relatively small (2.375 x 4.75 x 0.5 inches) and lightweight, weighing only 4.4 oz.

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter.

The new adapter is now available on Satechi.net and Amazon.com for US$99.99. Through March 15, Satechi offers customers 20% off the new adapter on both Satechi.net and Amazon.com when using code “MULTIPORT20” at checkout.

