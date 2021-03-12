Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones review: Sound great, look awesome

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

I’m always looking for something different when it comes to earphones. Of course, I want great sound and comfort, but there is something else that I would like to have in my earphones. And that would be style. I want them to look different than other earphones out there. The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones are different than other earphones that I have seen.

But do they deliver on the other criteria that make a great earphone? Read on for the review of the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones to find out.

Specifications

10mm neodymium dynamic drivers

Frequency response 20Hz ~ 20kHz

Supported audio codecs SBC, AAC, Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio

Microphone Noise Cancellation Qualcomm® cVc™ 8.0 Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression

Bluetooth® Version 5

Supported Bluetooth Profiles A2DP v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, HFP v1.7, HSP v1.2

Bluetooth Frequency Range 2.402 ~ 2.480 GHz

Waterproof Protection Level (earphones only) IPx4

Playback Time Up to 10 hours, plus an additional 20 hours with the charging case

Charging Time A 5 minute charge results in 1 hour of playback time. Less than 2 hours are required for a full charge.

Earphone Weight (each) 0.23 oz. (6.6g)

Total Weight (earphones and charging case) 2.70 oz. (76.6g)

What’s In The Box

1x Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones

1x Charging case

Charging cord

4x Pair earbuds (XS, S, L, XL)

Documentation

1x Soft pouch

1x USB-A to USB-C charging cable

Design

The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones are not your typical-looking earphone with a speaker housing and a stem that hangs down from your ear. They are shaped somewhat like a large button with the round speaker housing protruding from one end. When I first saw the shape, I was skeptical that this would be comfortable, let alone actually fit into my ear. Once I put the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones into my ear, all doubt faded away. Not only does it fit well, but it is also comfortable and stays securely in place while moving about. These earphones may be an odd shape, but that shape works. And it looks good as well.

The charging case for the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones is just a black rectangle with a lid and the Monolith logo on the top. It’s a nice little case, but nothing out of the ordinary there.

Ease Of Use

Setting up the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones was as easy as you would expect from modern Bluetooth wireless earphones. Take them out of their charging case, and they automatically turn on. Next, press the touchpad on the earphone for a few seconds. Finally, head over to your phone and pair them in the Bluetooth menu. No problems, no issues. It connected perfectly on the first try.

The controls on the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones are located on a touchpad on the outer part of the earphones. You can swipe up and down to adjust the volume. Noise cancelation/ambient sound is toggled on and off by pressing on the touchpad once. Press the touchpad twice to play/pause music and pick up/hang up on calls. Press the touchpad once to reject an incoming call, and press and hold it for two seconds to trigger the voice assistant.

The controls of the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones worked very well. This is mainly because the touchpad is sufficiently sized to make access very easy. Often times the controls are relegated to the tiny stem that hangs down from the earbud. Not so with the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones. The touchpad is on the largest part of the earbud itself. I greatly appreciated this design because it meant that I could adjust the earphones’ position in my ear without accidentally touching the controls. There were times that it would not recognize that I was trying to change the volume, and I had to swipe a few times to get it working.

Sound

The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones sound is very well balanced, with highs, mids, and bass all well represented. The bass comes through loud and clear, and it can be felt and heard without being overbearing. The sound here is excellent. There is really nothing to complain about.

As good as the sound is, it’s not what impressed me most about the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones. The noise cancelation and ambient sound functions are the biggest takeaways from my time testing the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones.

Noise Cancelation

Let’s start with the noise cancelation. I tested this by having music playing from another source in the background at a higher level than you would typically find in public. When I activated the noise cancelation without music playing in the earphones, approximately 50% of the other source’s music was blocked. When I played music with the noise cancelation on, the other source’s sound was reduced to the point that it was hardly detectible. I thought this was an excellent result for such a small earphone.

Ambient Sound

The ambient sound function of the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones is designed for use when you need to be aware of your surroundings while still being able to listen to music. I tested this in the same way as I did the noise cancelation function. In addition to the music from the other source, I also added the spoken word. When I had ambient sound on without music playing in the earphones, I clearly heard the music and spoken word.

And when I say clearly, I mean it sounded like the voices were playing through the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones in my ears. If I turned off ambient sound, the voices sounded muffled, but they were clear with ambient on. When I played music, it was the same except for the fact that the music was playing. I could still hear the talking in my ears, but the music did drown it out slightly. If I turned the volume down a bit on the earphones, I could make out what was being said. This is a great feature to have on earphones if you are in a situation where you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Reception/Call Quality

Calls on the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones were great. There was no echo, which is great, but there was a slight hissing. I think this may have been from the noise cancellation. Other than that, the sound on both ends of the call was loud and clear, really sounding no different than calls without Bluetooth earphones.

Battery Life

Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones have a claimed battery life of 10 hours, with an additional 20 hours from a fully charged case. I never had any issues with the battery running out. At the end of the day, I would put them in their case, and they would be ready to be used the next day again.

Price/Value

The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones are currently listed at US$129.99 on the Monoprice website. You get a fantastic-looking set of wireless earphones for that price. That’s called a great deal where I come from

Wrap Up

The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones have a superbly balanced sound with more than enough bass to please most people. They have a unique style that not only looks good but functions great and is very comfortable. Sound cancelation and ambient sound work exemplary; the battery that lasts 10 hours, and the charging case adds another 20 on top of that. I think that the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones are truly an earphone that you need to consider if you are currently looking for a new set of earphones.

