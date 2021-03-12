Dirac and ASUS collaborate to make the new ASUS ROG Phone 5

Happy Friday! Mobile news from the Android world continues to roll in; this time, it’s the new ASUS ROG Phone 5. The new ROG Phone is a collaboration with Dirac, an audio company based in Sweden. Dirac says that it “optimizes digital audio, perfecting sound for better listening in any environment.”

It can be argued that there are very few improvements modern smartphones need to be better. Cameras are better than ever, displays are outstanding, and performance is excellent even on mid-tier smartphones. One area that probably could use a little attention is audio. That’s what the new ASUS ROG Phone 5 is trying to address.

Both ASUS and Dirac claim that the new ROG Phone features “audiophile-level sound fidelity, a spatial soundscape and accurate stereo sound localization.” Here’s what their press release had to say about this new smartphone and collaboration:

Through close collaboration, Dirac and ASUS have designed and delivered a completely unique sound experience for the ROG Phone 5, using technology first created for high-end automotive audio systems to make the ROG 5 the ideal mobile device not just for gaming, but also for movie and music listening. “ASUS and Dirac engineers have managed to create a highly rated, truly advanced mobile audio platform, enabling sound quality never before experienced in a smartphone,” said Mats Oberg, Chief Sales Officer, Dirac. “Working with ASUS, Dirac has been able to enhance and optimize the ROG Phone 5’s premium stereo speaker system with patented Dirac technology traditionally associated with audiophile sound experiences. Gamers, music fans and movie enthusiasts will be blown away by the ROG Phone 5’s immersive sound experiences.” The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is the first smartphone to include Dirac’s patented MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) mixed-phase speaker co-optimization technology, an industry-first innovation that treats the smartphone’s dual speakers as a single, multi-speaker system in which the individual speakers work together to create the desired acoustical response. Because smartphone speakers are necessarily small, their acoustics performance is limited. Dirac’s technology does for the ROG Phone 5 what it has done for leading automotive brands, such as Volvo, allowing speakers in the same system to work together to co-optimize the impulse response of the entire system. Co-optimization of multiple speakers delivers proven higher overall performance than individual optimization of multiple speakers. The result is improved clarity, imaging and bass; richer details; and balanced tonality, resulting in the ROG Phone 5’s premium sound quality, which is essential for consumers whether they play games, listen to music or watch movies. In addition, Dirac has enhanced its MIMO crosstalk cancellation technology for the ROG Phone 5. First introduced in the ROG Phone 3, Dirac’s crosstalk cancellation overcomes challenges inherent to placing two smartphone speakers in such close proximity, creating an expanded, spatial soundscape. When two speakers are integrated near each other in a smartphone—rather than physically distanced for clean channel separation—it can create an unsatisfactory, mono-like sound experience, with crosstalk occurring because the left ear hears the right channel, and the right ear hears the left channel. Dirac’s MIMO crosstalk cancellation technology, which has been improved in the ROG Phone 5, ensures clean separation between left and right channels, creating a more natural spatial soundscape and accurate sound localization, which are critical for gaming and immersive cinema experiences. “ASUS and Dirac continue to push the boundaries of smartphone audio,” stated Bryan Chang, General Manager, smartphone business unit at ASUS. “With Dirac’s leading audio technologies integrated into the ROG Phone 5, consumers will experience games, music, and movies like never before.”

The ROG Phone 5 series, which includes the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, including advanced 5G communications and premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology. It includes a 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ display and an upgraded, Dirac-optimized GameFX audio system with symmetrical, seven-magnet dual speakers.

Pricing and availability were not disclosed in the press release but I’m sure that will come soon. For more info on this smartphone check out the ASUS website.

