StarTech.com monitor stand comes with 15W Qi charging

Monitor riser stands are important for getting your display to the right height so as to not cause undue neck strain throughout the day. Wireless charging pads are just as important for some to keep their smartphones, headphones, mice, or other Qi-enabled devices charged. StarTech.com has just released an adjustable monitor stand with an integrated 15W Qi wireless charging pad — freeing up space on your desk for other things.

The stand allows you to raise your monitor up an additional 3.3- or 4.6-inches from your desk. Just over 23 1/2-inches wide and 9 3/4-inches in depth, the monitor stand supports monitors up to 33 pounds (15 kg) in weight. You could also use it for a laptop or a printer with its extra storage underneath for a keyboard or extra paper.

The upper right corner of the monitor riser has a Qi-certified 15W fast wireless charging pad. When plugged in with the included adapter, you can easily charge your smartphone, earbuds, or other Qi-compatible devices while you work.

The StarTech.com Monitor Riser Stand with Wireless Charging Pad.

Full features of the latest stand from StarTech.com include:

MONITOR RISER WITH WIRELESS CHARGING: Monitor riser stand with a surface of 23.6″x9.8″ (600×250 mm) and supports up to 33lb; Integrated wireless Qi charging pad; Also supports laptops or printers

QI CERTIFIED WIRELESS SECURE CHARGING: Monitor stand features a 15W Qi charger for fast mobile device wireless charging (smartphones/tablets) with no data transfer; Flush with the surface of the riser

ERGONOMIC ADJUSTABILITY: Two height settings of 3.3″ or 4.6″ (83.5mm/115.5mm) from desk surface, height is easily adjustable to avoid neck/shoulder strain; 21″ wide open storage space under platform

ANTI-SLIP FEET: Desktop computer monitor stand/riser has rubber feet to prevent any unnecessary movement & avoid scratches or damage to the surface on which it sits (i.e. glass top desks)

Desktop computer monitor stand/riser has rubber feet to prevent any unnecessary movement & avoid scratches or damage to the surface on which it sits (i.e. glass top desks) The riser is also backed by a StarTech.com 2-year warranty and free lifetime technical support.

The stand with wireless charging pad is now available from StarTech.com for US$85.99.

