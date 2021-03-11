Oppo launches its slim and light Find X3 Pro smartphone

The smartphone, it’s been a staple in our lives for years, and it seems there is very little that can be done to make any dramatic improvement. While I may be a pessimist, Oppo is optimistic with its new Find X3 Pro. The company says it is setting a “new standard” in smartphone excellence with its “Billion Colour” display.

Oppo says the Find X3 Pro “shines with its Full-path 10-bit Colour Management System and True Billion Colour Display. Not one, but two Billion Colour flagship cameras take your breath away, while the phone’s impossible curve and Space Age Design look high-end and sleek.”

“We have taken inspiration from the depths of the cosmos, from the future, and the past, to deliver OPPO Find X3 Pro, created to fit seamlessly in your life while opening it to new worlds. Every millimeter, inside and out, is designed to be powerful and flexible, immersive, and always sparking beautiful emotions with Billion Colour brilliance,” said Lie Liu, President of Global Marketing, OPPO.

Oppo says the Find X3 Pro is made of a single piece of glass that “flows seamlessly in a continuous curve.” The X3 Pro measures 8.26mm deep and weighs 193 grams, and is IP68 water and dust-resistant. Like other mainstream smartphones, Oppo is going with a frosted glass aesthetic.

As for the display, Oppo calls it a “Billion Colour” display that has a QHD+ resolution (3216 x 1440) and is sporting OLED technology. The display is 6.7″ with a super slim bezel, something smartphones have been trying to do away with for years. The pixel density is 525ppi with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You’ll also get a 120Hz refresh rate, great for gaming and general smooth operation.

Here are the complete specifications of the Oppo Find X3 Pro. Specifications are subject to change:

The Find X3 Pro also comes with 5G support, Fast Charging, and a camera that is “inspired” by DSLR cameras. Both Find X3 Pro’s wide and ultra-wide cameras feature an IMX766 50MP sensor, co-engineered with Sony. There are a ton of other features Oppo is touting, to extensive to include here. You can peep Oppo’s YouTube video below for a quick overview of the Find X3 Pro.

