EZVIZ T30 smart plugs are voice assistant compatible, can track power usage

Smart plugs can help you further automate your home, especially when they are compatible with voice assistants. Known for its security cameras, EZVIZ has launched two new affordable smart plugs with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. One of them even tracks the power consumption of whatever device is connected to it.

Both the T30-10A-US and T30-10B-US offer remote control of your lights, computers, security cameras, or just about anything else you plug in around the house. Users can customize schedules to turn devices on and off at specific times. Leave the house and can’t remember if you turned off the curling iron? Log in to the app and check remotely and turn it off if you did leave it on. Users can ask Google Home or Alexa to turn it on or off while in another room in your house as well. In case of a power outage, the smart plugs can also resume any schedules once the power is resumed.

The T30-10B-US goes one step further. With this model, you can track how much power is being consumed by your connected device. This can help lower your electricity bills or figure out what device is using more electricity than expected.

The EZVIZ T30-10A-US (left) and T30-10B-US smart plugs.

Specifications of the T30-10A-US and T30-10B-US include:

T30-10A-US T30-10B-US Standard IEEE802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Pairing AP Pairing Material High temperature flame retardant material Working Temperature 0℃ to 40℃ (32°F to 104°F) Working Humidity 80% or less Power Supply AC 125V Power Consumption Less than 1 kWh per month Dimensions 51 x 51 x 52 mm (2.01 x 2.01 x 2.05 inch) 74 x 38 x 53 mm (2.91 x 1.50 x 2.09 inch) Net Weight 55.9 g (1.97 oz)

The EZVIZ T30-10A-US smart plug is available for US$14.99 from Walmart, while the T30-10B-US retails for $19.99.

What do you think about the EZVIZ T30 smart plugs? Are you going to be picking one or a few up to automate your home further? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.