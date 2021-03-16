New Google Nest Hub tracks your sleep with Motion Sense

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Google has announced the second generation Nest Hub which comes with an interesting new feature: Sleep Sensing. Using their Soli low-energy radar technology, the new Nest Hub analyzes your sleep based on your movement and breathing. Each morning, you’ll wake up to a personalized sleep summary. Of course, privacy is a concern, so this new feature is completely optional.

Sleep Sensing uses Motion Sense (powered by Soli low-energy radar technology) to analyze how the person closest to the display is sleeping, based on their movement and breathing—all without a camera or wearing devices to bed. Sleep Sensing can also detect sleep disturbances like coughing and snoring or the light and temperature changes in the room with Nest Hub’s built-in microphones and ambient light and temperature sensors, so you can better understand what may be impacting your sleep. Google Blog

Sleep Sensing can also sync with the Google Fit app on both Android and iOS. Interestingly enough, if you read the fine print on the pre-order page, Sleep Sensing is available for free until next year. At that time, a paid subscription may be required and it looks like Google is going to be adding this to Fitbit and Fitbit Premium experiences in the future.

Some key features of the second generation Nest Hub include:

7-inch LCD touchscreen

No camera

43.5mm full-range driver speakers

Sleep Sensing preview

Hands-free audio calls

Gesture control

Available in Chalk, Charcoal, Mist, and Sand

3 microphones

Three of the four colour variations the second-generation Nest Hub will be available in.

Other upgraded features included better sound with 50% more bass than the original Nest Hub, Quick Gestures which allow you to pause or play content without having to touch the device, and four colour options. As with the previous version, you can control most of your smart home-connected devices using it. The Nest Hub is also designed using recycled materials and contains 54% recycled post-consumer plastic in its plastic mechanical parts.

The new Nest Hub is available for pre-order from the Google Store and other retailers for US$99.99/CA$129.99.

What do you think about the new Google Nest Hub with Motion Sense technology that tracks your sleep? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.