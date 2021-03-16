Helpful tips to improve your PC gaming experience

PC gaming is not as simple as using a gaming console. Rather than plug and play, it is more of a plug and pray that the game runs smoothly, or even at all. For those interested in optimizing their gaming PC to make the machine run faster, boost FPS, and increase their GPU performance, keep reading.

Several factors can impact performance from the router IP address you use to the graphics card you have in play. Knowing what to do and how to improve this performance is key. Even if you aren’t exactly tech-savvy, the tips below will help ensure the gaming system works properly.

Upgrade the Graphics Drivers for Instant FPS Boosts

The graphics are the centerpiece of any gaming experience; however, its true potential can’t emerge without the right software. Upgrading from the original driver that came with the graphics card or PC to a newer version can significantly boost performance. The method you do this depends on the graphic card you have.

How to Tell What Graphics Card You Have

Keeping your graphics card drivers up to date will definitely boost your PC gaming experience.

To find the maker and the serial number of your graphics card, go to the Control Panel. From there, click on Hardware and Sound, then Device Manager. At this point, you will see a list of all the built-in devices on your system. Click on the area that reads Display adapters.

Here, you will see the graphic chips. Regardless of what you have, be sure you are using the latest drivers. Cards from manufacturers like NVIDIA and AMD have their own programs which help keep your drivers up to date.

Supercharge Your Graphics Card

The performance of your gaming PC is reliant on the power of the graphics chip. It is even more important than the amount of memory you have or the speed of your processor. The graphics chip is virtually always the reason your game stutters or provides subpar gameplay. If you want to improve performance, you should consider running your graphics card beyond the factory speed setting. The official term for this is overclocking.

A decade ago, overclocking would not have been a good idea because it would pose a huge threat to your system’s hardware. However, today though, systems will turn off automatically before damage occurs. It is also best to only overclock the machine by 10 to 15%. This is a fast performance tweak that can help to boost your overall gaming experience significantly.

Remember, overclocking will speed up the GPU and increase the stress and temperature of the hardware. This is true not just for the CPU or GPU, which means that this needs to be done with care. In both situations, the machine is going to heat up, so be prepared for this.

Boost FPS

Does Windows continue to get slower with every new program you install on your laptop or PC? Does it directly impact your games? This is because many programs will run background activities, even if they aren’t being used. This will waste your computer’s valuable memory. At this point, you should uninstall programs that you don’t use, which will improve the efficiency of the programs you use regularly.

Upgrade Your Graphics Card

Before trying to do this, remember, it only works for desktop machines. If you upgrade to a 4K projector, an older gaming PC may not be able to keep up. For example, with The Witcher 3, it would run fine in Full HD, but your GeForce 970 may struggle with 4K, which is, to put it simply, four times the resolution. This is essentially a case of 4096 by 2160 pixels compared to 1920 by 1080 pixels. With technology like NVIDIA’s Pascal GPU generation, you can access the graphical power necessary to show true 4K images and a smooth and seamless 60 frames per second.

Use a Gamepad

Gamepads come in many variations and can help improve your PC gaming experience.

While some people love the mouse-and-keyboard setup, others are convinced that the gamepad is best. This is really dependent on your personal preferences. While there are many options out there, you can choose the one that best suits your gameplay style.

Many games will support these gamepads right out of the box, but if one of your favorite games does not, you can choose one of the tools available for Windows (JoyToKey) or Mac (Joystick Mapper).

Backup and Sync All Saved Games

Have you ever had your hard drive fail and then realize all your saved games are gone? Or have you attempted to play on another computer where your progress had not been saved?

With Steam, you have a built-in Cloud feature that can effectively sync your saved games; however, it is impossible to use with every game. A better option may be tools like GameSave Manager. This will back up and continually sync your games using Dropbox. Another option (if you prefer to do it yourself) or if GameSave Manager does not work with a game you play, you can sync the games manually using Dropbox.

Use the Available Mods

One of the very best things about gaming on a PC is the available mods. Is there something you don’t like about your game? If so, there is a good chance that another player has created a mod you can install to change it. Mods can also help make the game graphics look amazing, make the menus in games more usable, or add new missions and features. It may also add modern features to even retro games. The modding process for every game is unique, so be sure to know what to do before diving in and trying to do this.

Improving Your Gaming Experience

As you can see from the information here, there are more than a few ways to improve your gaming experience. Be sure to keep the tips and information here in mind to ensure you get the desired results from your gaming PC. Knowing what to expect is the best way to ensure that your gaming experience is a good one and that you have a positive experience. There are always ways to improve your gaming experience, so be sure to keep these tips in mind.

