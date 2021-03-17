Lexar announces the NQ100 2.5” SATA III (6Gb/s) SSD

Lexar has been doing external and internal storage for a myriad of devices for years. From SD Cards to SSD’s the company has a ton of different storage solutions. Today they announced the new NQ100 2.5″ SATA III SSD. The NQ100 solid-state drive is an easy upgrade for users looking to improve the performance of their laptop or desktop computers.

If you’re using a fairly new computer you probably have an SSD already installed. But for those using an older computer that is still running an HDD, the NQ100 could make a lot of sense. SSD performance is significantly better than HDD. Here’s what Lexar’s press release had to say about the NQ100:

Improve your system’s performance and enjoy faster startups, data transfers, and load times for applications. Boasting read speeds of up to 550MB/s, the Lexar NQ100 SSD will refresh your laptop or PC for a faster experience. The NQ100 SSD is also shock and vibration resistant, making it more reliable and durable than a typical hard drive. It is also cooler, quieter, and more energy-efficient than a traditional HDD. “Lexar is dedicated to expanding our SSD portfolio and continues to offer high-quality solid-state drives for various computing needs. The new Lexar NQ100 SSD provides customers with an easy yet cost-effective way to boost PC performance, and with capacity options ranging from 240GB-960GB, users can easily expand storage for their content-driven lifestyles,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar. Lexar

Lexar NQ100 SSD Key Features

Boost your computer’s performance for faster startups, data transfers, and application loads

Fast performance, easy upgrade

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts

Three-year limited warranty

The Lexar NQ100 SSD is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $30.99 USD (240GB), $52.99 USD (480GB) with 960GB to be announced at a future date.

