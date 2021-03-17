A blog starter’s guide to finding the perfect blog niche

Are you thinking about starting your blog? You’re probably feeling excited about all the possibilities afforded by the world of blogging. But one of the first things you need to figure out is what to blog about. It seems that you can already find a blog about anything under the sun, making it virtually impossible to find a unique niche that will make you stand out from the start.

This shouldn’t deter you from going through with your plan. Remember that it’s all about providing real value to your readers. And when it comes to choosing a niche, The Blog Starter recommends honing in on a specific topic instead of going too general.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Passion, Patience, Perseverance

According to The Blog Starter creator, Scott Chow, picking a blog niche requires passion, patience, and perseverance.

The easiest way to think of what to blog about is to determine what you’re passionate about. What’s the one thing that you love and give attention to the most? Is there something that lingers in your thoughts? Can you think of the things you often share with your friends and family? As the adage goes: “Follow your passion.” If you’re writing about something you love, you won’t run out of topics. Not to mention, the entire process becomes more enjoyable.

Many bloggers fail not because they’re terrible at creating content. The most common culprit is lack of patience. Contrary to what many people would have you believe, making money from blogging takes time, effort, and hard work. You’re setting yourself up for failure if you expect to receive instantaneous results. Learn to trust the process and know that positive results will come as long as you stick to it.

It’s easy to wave the white flag when you haven’t made anything after a few months of blogging. Without a doubt, your perseverance will be tested. Keep creating quality content, always check for optimization points, and have fun while building your blog.

Defining Your Target Audience

Only you can tell what niche you want to write about. If you already have a topic in mind, try to think of a smaller, more specific category. It helps to consider who your target audience will be and find out their most commonly asked questions.

For example, if you’re a massive fan of reading books, you might be thinking about starting a book reviews website. But you can make it more niche-specific by focusing on a particular genre, such as military fiction. Sure, your traffic numbers won’t be the most impressive, but you can bet that all your visitors are laser-targeted. All of them share the same interest, making it easier to market to them and potentially turn them into customers.

Analyzing Profitability

If you want to turn your blog into a money-making machine, it’s imperative to analyze your niche’s profitability as well. While some advertising networks allow you to display their ads on your regardless of your niche and traffic, it pays to consider just how profitable your blog topic is and gauge whether it will be worth your time and effort.

There are different ways to test whether your blog niche can be profitable or not. The simplest method is to search for your target keywords on Google and see whether ads show up on the organic search listings. You might find that in some keywords, more ads appear on the upper portion of the results page. This means that more brands are advertising for your target keyword and similar variations.

Brands are doing their research when deciding what keywords to target for their PPC campaigns. It’s safe to assume that keywords with plenty of ads are profitable. However, note that this approach is only helpful if you plan on monetizing your website with AdSense ads.

If you’re blogging about a particular product, affiliate marketing is an excellent option to earn money. The easiest way to get started is to join Amazon’s affiliate marketing program. You’ll simply insert links containing your referral code in your blog, and when visitors buy products on Amazon using your link, you earn a small commission. Thousands of webmasters are raking in incredible profits through this method, so you should certainly consider it as well.

What’s great about Amazon is that many consumers trust it and use it regularly. You can also find products to blog about, helping you generate new content ideas. But remember that you can also join other affiliate marketing programs. Your options are nearly limitless. Try searching for your target keywords with the term “affiliate program” and see which ones you can join.

Exploring your options

It can feel overwhelming to think of a topic to blog about. Some people take weeks or even months to decide on a niche. If you’re in the same boat, you’re probably stressing too much about it. You’d be better off testing the waters and getting started to make the most out of your time. Overanalyzing might even cause you to lose interest in blogging altogether.

The smart way of choosing a blog niche is doing adequate research and putting in the work. You might not be successful in your first attempt, but you’ll pick up valuable lessons along the way. It’s always a good idea to explore your options, even if it means blogging about a topic you don’t know much about. As long as you do your research, create quality content, and offer real value to your readers, you’re setting yourself up for blogging success.Don’t hesitate even if you think that your niche of choice wouldn’t attract any interest. No matter how weird, boring, or crazy it seems, you can bet that many people out there share the same passion as yours. It never hurts to try things out and see what works. And once you’ve settled on a niche, remember that this only marks the beginning. Follow through with hard work. If you put in the time and effort, you’ll be on your way to making your little corner in the massive digital universe.