The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is now available for purchase

The flash drive has been around for quite some time now. We’ve seen it take many forms, and we’ve seen it being used across multiple devices. Recently, Apple added the ability for iPhone and iPad to access and use a flash drive, and now SanDisk has announced the iXpand Flash Drive Luxe which is specifically geared towards the fruit devices.

The new iXpand dual Lightning and USB-C connectors work across users Mac computers for a seamless way to share between iOS and macOS devices. SanDisk is also touting the design and look of the iXpand calling it “stylish and reliable.” Here’s what SanDisk’s press release had to say:

Western Digital resolves the hassle of moving files between devices with different connectors with the new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe. This new flash drive comes with two connectors, which enables a quick move of files, eliminating the need to email content from one device to another in order to upload or save. Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer. Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand® Drive app. The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents, and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection. The drive is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, allowing more space for photos, videos, and games. “More often than before, consumers are testing the limits of their creative abilities through content creation on vlogs and social media on the go, which can be a burden without the proper tools,” said Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. “The need to have several different digital storage solutions to accommodate multiple devices can be frustrating. The iXpand Flash Drive Luxe offers a streamlined solution to making content more accessible across devices so consumers can keep creating without worrying about connectivity or having enough space, with the reliability of a brand that’s trusted by millions of consumers around the world.” SanDisk

Key Features of the iXpand Flash Drive

Seamlessly move content between compatible devices, iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac as well as USB Type-C devices, including Android phones. 1

All-metal casing flash drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors.

Easily free up space on iPhone devices so you can keep creating content. 1

Automatically back up iPhone photos, videos and more. 2

Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC and Mac devices. 1,3

Stylish dual-purpose swivel design protects connectors and features a keyring hole to take the drive on the go.

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available now at the Western Digital Store, Amazon and other select retailers. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with MSRPs of $44.99, $59.99 and $89.99 USD, respectively.

