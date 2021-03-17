The 2021 Samsung Galaxy Note may not be made due to a global chip shortage

The Samsung Galaxy Note is one of the best smartphones on the market, and it’s also one of the most beloved. Samsung Galaxy Note users are pretty hardcore, and using this device is very much a personal connection for many. The Note is not only well made, but it also performs at the top of the game, competing with Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Pixel.

But Note users have a bit of bad news dropping via a Bloomberg report on the current global chip shortage. The Samsung Galaxy Note for 2021 may be delayed or even skipped due to a “serious imbalance” in global semiconductor production.

No new Note this year? Maybe.

Samsung, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, co-Chief Executive Officer Koh Dong-jin said during an annual shareholder meeting in Seoul. The company is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Samsung Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, though Koh said that was geared toward streamlining its lineup. “There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%.” Bloomberg