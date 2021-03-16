HyperX ChargePlay Duo for Xbox refreshed with Series X|S support

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Many companies have made peripherals for the Xbox One. While most Xbox One accessories work with the Xbox Series X|S, some require minor compatibility updates. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox is one such accessory that has been refreshed to include Xbox Series X|S support.

“We are thrilled to release the refreshed ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station to support the latest Xbox wireless controllers. Gaming continues to surge in popularity as people find ways to stay entertained and connected at home. The new HyperX charging station ensures users’ gear is charged and ready for extended gaming sessions.” Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX

Officially licensed by Xbox, the refreshed charging station works with the newest Xbox Series X|S controllers, as well as your older Xbox One controllers. Individual LED indicators display the charging status for each controller. A weighted base keeps it firmly in place with rubber grip pads for extra stability. The ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400mAh rechargeable batteries. When used with the new controllers, gamers can expect to be fully recharged in less than three hours.

Specifications of the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox include:

Gaming platform: Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Type: Rechargeable Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries Battery capacity: 1400mAh/3.36Wh

Number of controllers: 2 Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers (not included)

2 Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Wireless Controllers (not included) Charge time: 2.5 hours

2.5 hours Charging indicators: 2

2 AC Wall Adapter Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz, 0.4A Output: 5V DC ⎓ 2A

Cable length: 2m

2m Dimensions: 131.30 x 119.0mm x 80.5mm

131.30 x 119.0mm x 80.5mm Weight: 200g

200g Total weight with AC adapter: 350g

What’s included with the HyperX ChargePlay Duo Charging Station for Xbox.

The refreshed ChargePlay Duo is available on the HyperX Online Shop for US$39.99.

What do you think about the refreshed HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.