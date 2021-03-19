Sonos introduces the Roam, an ultra-portable smart speaker

Sonos has been around for some time now, and they’ve carved a space out in the audio world for their specific product niche. But the company would not have gotten this far if it wasn’t thinking competitively, and the ultra-portable market is hot right now. Enter Roam.

Roam is the company’s newest smart speaker but in a compact form factor that allows you to bring the Sonos sound with you wherever you go. Fully connected to your Sonos system on WiFi at home and automatically switching to Bluetooth when you’re on the move. Here’s what Sonos’s press release had to say about this ultra-portable speaker:

Roam’s powerful, adaptable sound defies expectations for a speaker of its size. Effortless set-up and control and new smart features make it easier than ever to enjoy music and more from anywhere. Weighing less than a pound, Roam’s elegant yet durable design is perfect for your home, the backyard, and wherever you go. “We built Roam to give customers a way to bring the Sonos experience with them wherever they go,” said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. “It’s not only our smartest and most versatile speaker, it’s also our most affordable. Roam provides the opportunity for millions of new customers to get started with Sonos, and is the right product at the right time as we begin to gather again with friends and family.” Roam was created to deliver an incredible sound experience no matter where you are. Like all Sonos products, Roam was tuned by industry leaders across music and film to ensure the speaker reproduces content exactly how the creator intended. A carefully designed acoustic architecture delivers rich, detailed sound with the clarity, depth, and fullness you’d expect from a larger speaker. Automatic Trueplay is now available when streaming via Bluetooth as well as WiFi, and means Roam is always tuned for the best listening experience in any environment. “For a small, portable speaker, Roam sounds big and genuine. It doesn’t sound forced or artificial and that’s a testament to its technical design. It’s unique in its class because it actually performs like a finely tuned speaker as opposed to a megaphone,” said Emily Lazar, Grammy award-winning mastering engineer and member of the Sonos soundboard. Sonos

Available in shadow black or lunar white, Roam’s tactile triangular shape and soft profile is comfortable to pick up and looks great inside the home. Combining elegance and durability, Roam is dust proof and fully waterproof with a rigorously tested IP67 rating, and features silicone end caps and physical buttons to protect against drops or bumps. Roam is ready for any adventure with up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 10 days of battery life when not in use. To recharge, Roam connects to a custom magnetic wireless charger from Sonos sold separately, any Qi wireless charger, or with the USB-C cable included in the box.

Roam is available starting April 20 for $169. Customers can pre-order today on sonos.com.