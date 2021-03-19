Hisense L5F ultra-short throw projector includes 120″ ambient light-rejecting screen

Home cinema projectors are becoming more popular, and there are a vast number of options available, including ultra-short throw models. These projectors usually boast 4K HDR resolution, and they project a big picture while sitting inches away from your wall.

The Hisense L5F is the latest ultra-short throw 4K HDR to launch. As mentioned, it features a 4K resolution with HDR10 and HLG decoding, as well as 83% DCI-P3 coverage. With Android TV on board, it’s easy to watch content from your favourite streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Google Assistant is also included, allowing users to access their smart home devices and Google information from the comfort of their couch.

UST projectors aren’t the cheapest, and HiSense is sweetening the pot by included a new 120″ ambient light-rejecting screen. The screen allows for a better and clearer picture instead of projecting your image straight onto a wall or other material.

The Hisense L5F Laser Cinema 4K HDR UST projector.

Features of the Hisense L5F include:

X-FUSION™ Laser Light Source: The L5 utilizes a blue laser light source to create razor-sharp, precise images with stunning detail while avoiding unwanted light dispersion and offering a more natural viewing experience. The L5 can reach nearly 2,700 lumens and span over a billion colors.

4K UHD Picture with DLP® Technology: The beautiful 4K picture is powered by Texas Instrument, DLP™ Theater Technology. Together with Hisense patented technologies, the L5 brings laser-focused detail and brightness only seen in cinemas to your home.

Big Screen Experience: Including a 120" ambient light-rejecting screen, the L5 can be set up in nearly any room in the house for an outstanding viewing experience in a variety of room conditions. Positioned at only 13.8 inches from the wall, the ultra short throw TV produces a picture that is bright and detailed in any type of lighting, bringing the cinematic experience home – not just in color quality and sound – but also in size.

True-to-Life Images and Pure Color: The L5 exceeds the Rec. 709 standard UHD color range, and reaches 83% of DCI-P3. This means a highly accurate and enhanced spectrum of color that makes images more realistic, natural, and true-to-life.

High Dynamic Range: High Dynamic Range (HDR10 and HLG decoding) opens a whole new range of color and contrast so that you can enjoy a stunningly vibrant picture with incredible depth and sharp details.

Smooth Motion: The Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) reacts faster to movement than LED or OLED, creating fluid motion unsurpassed any other display technology. MEMC Technology further aids in motion enhancement, resulting in the ideal scenario for smooth and precise movement in sports, fast-action movies, gaming, and more.

Built-In Speakers Featuring dbx-tv® : Embedded 30W speakers provide superior audio performance, and the award-winning audio offered by dbx-tv digital audio technology delivers rich, detailed sound.

Built to Last: X-Fusion™ laser light technology provides up to 25,000+ hours of entertainment without the need for replacing a bulb.

With an MSRP of US$4999.99, the Hisense L5F ultra-short throw projector is available from Amazon.com, BeachCamera.com, and Vanns.com starting today.

