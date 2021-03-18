New on Netflix March 19-25: Time to catch up on your backlog

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows between March 19-25th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix March 19-25th list, which is actually a pretty slow week for new content so it’s a good time to catch up on your backlog.

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦): Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion.

Country Comfort (NETFLIX FAMILY): An aspiring young country singer finds the band she's been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down.

One Small Problem (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽) 🇨🇦: The love of his life hates kids. So when his 9-year-old daughter suggests she pretend to be his sister… what could go wrong?

Sky Rojo (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸): On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of Money Heist.

March 20

Jiu Jitsu 🇺🇸

March 22

Navillera (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷): A 70-year-old with a dream and a 23-year-old with a gift lift each other out of harsh realities and rise to the challenge of becoming ballerinos.

Philomena 🇺🇸

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦): South African comedian Loyiso Gola serves up practical philosophy and filter-free humor as he tackles topics like race, identity and world politics.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu 🇨🇦

March 24

Seaspiracy (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Passionate about ocean life, a filmmaker sets out to document the harm that humans do to marine species — and uncovers a sinister global conspiracy.

Who Killed Sara? (NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽): After 18 years in prison, Álex takes his revenge on the Lazcano family, who framed him for the murder of his sister Sara to save their reputation.

March 25

Caught by a Wave (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): After falling in love at a beachside summer camp in Sicily, a painful truth inspires two teenage sailing enthusiasts to live their lives to the fullest.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood (NETFLIX ANIME): After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.

Millennials: Season 3 🇺🇸

Secret Magic Control Agency (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺): Hansel and Gretel of fairy tale fame — now acting as secret agents — must use magic, clever thinking and teamwork on a mission to find a missing king.

