Barnes & Noble partners with Lenovo on its new Nook 10″ HD tablet

The Amazon Kindle has been one of the most popular e-readers on the market. Meanwhile, the Barnes & Noble Nook hasn’t done nearly as well. One can never really say why one device does better than the other, but Barnes & Noble isn’t giving up just yet.

The company has partnered with heavyweight PC maker Lenovo to produce the Nook 10″ HD. This is basically Lenovo’s hardware with Nook branding. The new Lenovo-built tablet is all-aluminum and comes with smaller bezels than Barnes & Noble’s previous devices. The new device also comes in at a very affordable US$129.99.

The new design falls more into Lenovo’s lap than it does Barnes & Noble; it doesn’t look that far off from some of Lenovo’s other Android tablets. It looks clean and minimal with a thin chassis and thin bezels weighing in at 420 grams. Powering the tablet is a 2.3GHz octane-core processor, but no manufacturer was giving for the CPU.

The new Nook will also give you 32GB of storage that you can expand via a microSD slot; the press release stated no size limit for the microSD. The display is a 10.1″ ISP HD panel which is typical of tablets like this. Barnes & Noble says the battery lasts for up to 10-hours of web browsing on a single charge.

“Lenovo and Barnes & Noble—this partnership is a unique pairing of two brands dedicated to creating memorable experiences for those on their quest for the latest content and entertainment,” said Tony Chen, vice president of Android™ Business, Consumer Segment of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “As part of our mission to enable smarter technology for all, Lenovo has been innovating a broad range of Android tablets over the past decade based on different user needs and budgets. We’re excited to turn the page with Barnes & Noble on the thin and light design of the new connected Nook tablet that offers e-book lovers the best of both worlds—a full-featured Lenovo Android tablet beloved by fans with everything you know and want from Nook at its heart.” Barnes & Noble

