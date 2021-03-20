Affordable Windows 10 Dynabook E10 offers alternative to Chromebooks

Chromebooks are definitely popular in schools and for good reason. Small, easy to use, a lightweight OS, and a relatively affordable price point, it’s easy to see why. However, not everyone is a fan of Chrome OS. For those who prefer Windows 10, there is an alternative coming soon for the classroom: the Dynabook E10.

Affordably priced, the Dynabook E10 is designed for remote and hybrid learning with its 11.6-inch screen size, slip-resistant design, and protective rubber bumpers. Weighing 2.5lbs, it is just over three-quarters of an inch thick. The spill-resistant keyboard also makes it a perfect choice for students.

“The Dynabook E10 is the perfect addition to our portfolio of education-focused laptops and at 11.6-inches it is ideal for the ever-evolving needs of modern learning, and it offers affordability without compromising the Windows 10 experience.” Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Powered by an Intel Celeran N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, a 128GB SSD, 4GB of RAM, and Windows 10 Pro Education, students will be able to run most Windows 10 applications required for learning. The HD webcam, stereo speakers, headphone jack, and dual-beam forming microphone also makes it a great unit for remote learning.

Other features include full-sized HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, as well as USB-C for adding an extra display or a hub for other peripherals.

The Dynabook E10 Windows 10 laptop for education.

Full specifications include:

Processor: Intel Celeron® N4020 Processor 4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz

Intel Celeron® N4020 Processor 4M Cache, up to 2.80 GHz Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel UHD Graphics 600 Memory: 4 GB DDR4 memory

4 GB DDR4 memory Display: 11.6″ HD anti-glare display (1366 x 768)

11.6″ HD anti-glare display (1366 x 768) Storage: 128 GB eMMC

128 GB eMMC Communications: Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth™

Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth™ Camera: Webcam with dual-microphones

Webcam with dual-microphones Audio: Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Ports: HDMI®,Two (2) USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one supporting USB Sleep & Charge), USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port (supporting power, data, display), RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port, Headset jack (Microphone / Headphone combo port), microSD™card slot

HDMI®,Two (2) USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one supporting USB Sleep & Charge), USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port (supporting power, data, display), RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port, Headset jack (Microphone / Headphone combo port), microSD™card slot Security: Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0, Security Lock slot

Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0, Security Lock slot Input Devices: Raised-tile, spill-resistant keyboard, Mechanically anchored keycaps, ClickPad pointing device

Raised-tile, spill-resistant keyboard, Mechanically anchored keycaps, ClickPad pointing device Battery: Li-Ion45 Wh battery pack

Li-Ion45 Wh battery pack Operating System: Windows 10 Pro Education

Windows 10 Pro Education Dimensions: 283.8 x 197.5 x 19.9 millimeters (11.2 x 7.78 x 0.78 inches)

283.8 x 197.5 x 19.9 millimeters (11.2 x 7.78 x 0.78 inches) Weight: Starting at 1.10 kilograms (2.43 pounds)

The Dynabook E10 will be available from Dynabook and authorized resellers in the second quarter of 2021 and start at US$289.99 with multiple configurations available.

What do you think about the Dynabook E10 for education? Would you prefer an affordable Windows 10 laptop over a Chromebook? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.