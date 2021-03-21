Alienware laptops first to feature CHERRY MX mechanical switches

Mechanical keyboards in laptops aren’t exactly new, but none have yet to feature switches from CHERRY MX, arguably the industry leader. Until now. Alienware has announced that its m15 and m17 R4 gaming notebooks are now available with new CHERRY MX ultra-low profile mechanical keys.

Three years in the making, Alienware and CHERRY MX set out to create a “binary mechanical switch experience” that fits in a laptop. Typically, mechanical key switches are about 18.5mm in height, while low profile ones are around 11.9mm in height. The new MX ultra-low profile switches with their new design are a mere 3.5mm in height — perfect for gaming laptops.

Comparison between CHERRY MX switches.

Over 160 prototypes were considered and refined before the two companies settled on a dual-wing design with stainless-steel components, including the spring. With 1.8mm of key travel and a self-cleaning mechanism, the new mechanical switches are rated 15 million keystrokes. This ensures the same responsive and tactile feedback as full-height keys, as well as reliability and longevity.

So why mechanical switches? The CHERRY MX ultra-low profile switches’ key benefits include offering a more immersive and tactile experience when gaming, wobble le precise key releases and enhanced typing accuracy, and a reliable, durable, long lifespan.

The Alienware m15 and m17 gaming notebooks offer gamers the latest specifications, including 10th Generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to 4TB of storage, and Thunderbolt 3 for fast charging. The CHERRY MX keyboard won’t come cheap, however, and will tack an extra US$150 on the system once available. The Alienware m15 starts at $1799, while the m17 starts at $1899. Both are available from the Dell website.

