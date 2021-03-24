New Optoma 4K HDR gaming projectors offer up ultra-low 4.2ms input lag

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

When it comes to gaming, while projectors are cool for their larger-than-life experience, they generally lack in one key area: input lag. If you’re a gamer, you know that input lag can make a difference between life in death, especially in first-person shooters. Newer projectors are addressing this issue, and Optoma has just announced a pair of 4K HDR gaming projectors with an ultra-low response time of 4.2ms.

Powered by TI DLP technology, the UHD35 comes in at 3600 lumens, while the UHD38 has a brightness of 4000 lumens. Aside from that difference (and price), the two projectors are identical. CTA certified, the new models meet the official 4K UHD industry standard. Other features include Dual HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2, horizontal and vertical keystone correction, HDR10 and HLG compatibility, and up to 15,000-hour lamp life.

“As the #1 brand worldwide in 4K UHD projection technology, we are committed to bringing products to market that are innovative, accessible and easy to use. The UHD35 and UHD38 projectors elevate our level of performance with an industry-leading 4.2ms low latency, delivering fast-moving experiences perfect for a competitive gaming advantage. As consumers continue to seek at-home entertainment experiences that rival professional audio-visual systems, our new projector line-up delivers in spades with amazing clarity, color, brightness and precision.” Maria Repole, Head of Marketing Communications, Optoma

As for the ultra-low response times, gamers can expect to hit 16.7ms while using 4K/60Hz and 1080p/60Hz, 8.9ms at 1080p/120Hz, and the ultra-low 4.2ms at 1080p/240Hz. Depending on your gaming preferences, this allows you to choose better visuals or lower response times and higher refresh rates for smoother gameplay.

Additional specifications of the UHD35 and UHD38 include:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

HDR10 and HLG compatible

Color gamut support: REC.709, DCI-P3

Brightness: 3,600/ 4,000 ANSI lumens

Contrast ratio: Up to 1,000,000:1 with Dynamic Black

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Color wheel: 8-segment RGBWRGBW

I/O: 2x HDMI v2.0, VGA in, audio in, audio out, S/PDIF, USB-A Power

Built-in 10W speaker

Image size: Up to 300”

Light source life: Up to 15,000 hours of operation in Dynamic Black mode

Blu-Ray 3D support

The Optoma UHD35 is available for purchase through Optoma authorized dealers for an MSRP of US$1,299, while the Optoma UHD38 will run you $100 more.

