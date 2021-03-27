iSwift Pi is a portable laptop desk you can use just about anywhere

With the pandemic came working from home for more individuals. While some people already had a home office or a suitable spot set up, others found themselves working at the kitchen table or other non-traditional surfaces. Laptops have always been portable, but they do work best when they’re set on a hard surface. Sure, you can use them right on your lap, but that does block airflow and, from personal experience, can get hot after a while.

That’s where the iSwift Pi comes in. Currently on Kickstarter, users can use this portable laptop desk in six different modes including a lap desk and laptop stand. Portable lap desks are nothing new but this one is ultra-thin, transformable, and sturdy.

The iSwift Pi portable laptop desk can be used in stand or desk modes.

Features of the iSwift Pi laptop desk include:

Ultra-thin Paper Structure: iSwift Pi is only 0.2 inches thick and 2.2lbs in weight, making it more convenient to store and carry.

6 Transformable Modes: It is designed with two table modes for bed and 4 angles as a laptop stand. Users could easily set up the iSwift Pi in seconds.

Sturdy and Durable: The triangle legs enables iSwift Pi to hold up to 44lbs. Besides, the magnets built in the frame strengthen the whole structure.

Premium PU Material: Minimal and sleek design. Using water-resistant and heat resistant material to take on whatever the day brings. Complements your style of working space.

The iSwift Pi portable laptop desk in stand mode. The iSwift Pi portable laptop stand in desk mode.

Currently available on Kickstarter, there are a few left at the early bird price of US$69 (retailing at $105 once released). Once those are gone, a $79 option is available, offering 25% off the retail price. Shipping is anticipated to take place in June of this year.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

That being said, the Swift Pi has already surpassed its “all or nothing” funding goal by a huge margin.

What do you think about the iSwift Pi portable laptop desk? Will you be backing it on Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.