iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 address major security concern

Security updates are not uncommon when it comes to any operating system. Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS all push security updates to devices when needed. But some security concerns can be more pressing than others, and Apple pushed out a new security update overnight that they say should be immediately installed.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2, and watchOS 7.3.3 have all been rolled out, and you should have the updates waiting for you in Settings>General>Software Update. When it comes to security updates, users should be updating their devices as quickly as possible.
Apple did not give many details on these updates, only giving a few release notes for both iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2:
This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit the Apple support website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
For our customers’ protection, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available. Recent releases are listed on the Apple security updates page.
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross-site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: This issue was addressed by improved management of object lifetimes.
CVE-2021-1879: Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group and Billy Leonard of Google Threat Analysis Group
Apple isn’t usually forthcoming with these sorts of incidents opting to cite “customer protection” instead of laying out the details.
Did you get the security updates for your devices? Have you updated? Please share your thoughts on any of our social media pages. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.