Streaming free on IMDb TV April 2021: G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Mud, and more

Goodbye, IMDb TV March…hello IMDb TV April 2021! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for April. Here we run down everything that’s on IMDb TV April 2021 so you can make your binge-watching plans.

IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV April 2021!

What’s On IMDb TV April 2021

New Movies to IMDb TV:

Moneyball (2011)

Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), general manager of the Oakland A’s, one day has an epiphany: Baseball’s conventional wisdom is all wrong. Faced with a tight budget, Beane must reinvent his team by outsmarting the richer ball clubs. Based on the book by Michael Lewis. Streaming April 1

Salt (2010)

When Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) became a CIA officer, she swore an oath to duty, honor, and country. But, when a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy, Salt’s oath is put to the test. Streaming April 1

For Colored Girls (2010)

In New York, a group of black women, most of whom live in the same Harlem apartment building, face personal crises, heartbreak, and other challenges. Crystal (Kimberly Elise) faces an unhappy existence as an abused lover. Jo (Janet Jackson) is a successful magazine editor, but her husband has a secret double life. Juanita (Loretta Devine) is a relationship counselor but cannot seem to get her love life in order. These three and others become bound together by their experiences. Streaming April 1

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

In the continuing adventures of the G.I. Joe team, Duke (Channing Tatum), second-in-command Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), and the rest of the Joes (D.J. Cotrona, Byung-hun Lee) face a two-fold threat. Not only is their mortal enemy COBRA rearing its ugly head again, but there is also a threat from within the U.S. government. Streaming April 10

Everything New to IMDb TV in April – Available for free, no Prime membership needed.

TV Series

Moment of Truth (April 2nd)

Movies

April 1st

A Soldier’s Story

About A Boy

Aloha

American Pastoral

Anaconda

Burn After Reading

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dear John

For Colored Girls

Four Rooms

Fun Size

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra

Girl Most Likely

Good Luck Chuck

Kung Fu Panda (Dwa)

Midnight Sun

Moneyball (2011)

Mud

October Sky

Road To Perdition

Salt

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Step Up Revolution

Surf’s Up

The 6th Day

The Bone Collector

The Great Debaters

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Sting

The Sting Ii

Tombstone

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

What Women Want

Other April Releases

Bleed For This (April 8th)

Noah (April 9th)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (April 10th)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (April 16th)

Side Effects (April 18th)

Carol (April 20th)

