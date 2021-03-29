DOOGEE S86 rugged smartphone has massive 8500mAh battery, chance to win one during birthday giveaway

When it comes to smartphones, most people think of big brands like Samsung or Apple. There are plenty of other choices available that suit most users’ needs, including those who need something a bit more rugged. The DOOGEE S86 is a rugged smartphone that comes with a massive 8500mAh battery that can last up to 4 days on a single charge. Not only is it super affordable, but you can enter for a chance to win one during DOOGEE’s birthday celebration.

With 24W USB Type-C fast charge, the DOOGEE S86 lasts up for 4 days with 27 days of standby and up to 29 hours of talk time. The battery isn’t the only appealing feature of the device as it is also IP68 and IP69K certified. With a Gorilla Glass HD display and rugged frame, the S86 can survive the occasional drop, unexpected impacts, water, extreme weather, and dust. This makes it perfect for outside job sites that aren’t as friendly to more expensive flagship devices.

Powered by a Helio P60 octa-core processor, the DOOGEE S86 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. For those needing even more storage, the device does have a memory card slot. The 6.09″ LCD display is a bit lacking in the resolution department at only 1560×720, but that will definitely help this rugged smartphone last longer between charges.

The DOOGEE S86 rugged smartphone is available in three different colour variants.

Shipping with Android 10, other features include an 8MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, facial recognition, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC support, dual sim slots, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and more. The smartphone is also available with Flame Red, Mineral Black, or Fire Orange accents.

As mentioned above, DOOGEE is having a Birthday Giveaway, offering fans a chance to win one of 29 devices, including an S86. You can check the contest details and enter through Gleam. The contest is open now and ends on April 2nd. Available on AliExpress, the DOOGEE S86 is listed at US$315 but is currently on sale for only $179 after discounts and an extra $10 off coupon. It also includes free shipping and, if ordered today, should be delivered the first week of May.

