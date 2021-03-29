Latest ROCCAT Vulcan Pro keyboard features Titan Optical Switches with tactile feedback

There are many gaming keyboards available on the market for gamers to choose from these days. While mechanical gaming keyboards are a fan favourite, more companies are releasing optical keyboards, which are faster than their mechanical counterparts. The latest ROCCAT Vulcan Pro gaming keyboard features Titan Optical Switches that still offer up that mechanical tactile feeling.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Optical switches use light to trigger instead of mechanical components and register response rates up to 100 times faster than their mechanical counterparts. However, they lose the tactile feeling that gamers and mechanical keyboard users typically enjoy and rely on. With the Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard, gamers will benefit from both the faster response time and the tactile bump they’re used to.

The latest gaming keyboard from ROCCAT features a 1.8mm actuate point with a 100 million keystroke lifecycle. Other features include a 1000Hz polling rate, 6 programmable macro keys, 512KB on-board memory, and ROCCAT Easy-Shift support. The keyboard includes a detachable palm rest, premium braided cable, AIMO intelligent RGB lighting, mixer-style audio controls, and an ergonomic design.

“Now serious PC gamers have two very fast optical switch options – Tactile or Linear – for the Vulcan Pro, which is our fastest keyboard yet. Some PC gamers love the smooth ease of our Speed switches, while others prefer a bit more feedback which is where the Tactile switches come into play. Whatever your preference, the Vulcan Pro keyboards feel great, look beautiful on your desktop with their AIMO RGB lighting, and offer a true advantage by being faster than the competition.” René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach

The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard is available at participating retailers in the U.S. for an MSRP of US$199.99. It will be available in select regions across the EU later this year.

