Bluesound announces the Pulse Soundbar+ to its wireless home theater line

Bluesound is a fairly new brand to us. We reviewed the company’s Pulse 2i Bluetooth speaker not too long ago and enjoyed the design and sound. Now, Bluesound has announced the Pulse Soundbar+ adding to its wireless home theater line.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Bluesound calls the Pulse Soundbar+ “the ultimate audiophile-grade soundbar that will satisfy any home entertainment need.” The new Pulse Soundbar+ is priced at US$899 for the black colorway and US$999 for the white colorway. For ease of installation, it comes supplied with a wall mount bracket and two kickstand feet, a nice addition to the package.

Here’s what the Bluesound press release had to say about the Pulse Soundbar+:

“In 2016, Bluesound launched the world’s first Hi-Res soundbar, setting the bar for audio excellence in the category that continues to this day,” says Matt Simmonds, Bluesound Product Manager. “With the PULSE SOUNDBAR+, we continue to innovate and refine, making good on our commitment to bring hi- res, HiFi listening to everyday life, even in product categories that traditionally overlook the importance of audio quality.”

Some of the features and highlights of the Bluesound Pulse Soundbar+ are:

Future Forward. Bluesound’s next-generation quad-core processor boasts all the power and speed required for the latest and greatest audio and DSP processing, with built-in headroom for whatever technologies the future may hold.

Audio First. The Pulse Soundbar+ stays true to its hi-res audio foundations and its HiFi roots. The tried and tested amplifier platform packs a punch, allowing you to play loud and dig deep, with tight, musical control.

BluOS. The world’s leading hi-res multi-room system connects the Pulse Soundbar+ to any other Bluesound Player with precise control in the BluOS app.

Dolby Atmos Support. A full audio-chain redesign with advanced DSP processing now supports 3D audio from Dolby Atmos, meaning a wider, higher, and more enveloping soundstage from the Pulse Soundbar+

The Bluesound Pulse Soundbar+ is available for pre-order now and will start shipping this month to users.

What do you think of the Pulse Soundbar+? Please share your thoughts on any of our social media pages. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.