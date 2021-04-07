Samsung announces Galaxy A series for the United States

Samsung can easily be considered one of two major players in the mobile technology industry. It’s probably not that far off to say they’re in the top two with Apple. Now that LG is exiting the space, that leaves Samsung the lion’s share of South Korea’s market anyway. But Samsung is also huge in North America and the United States, and the company just announced the Galaxy A series for the U.S.

Now that LG is exiting the market, that leaves a window of opportunity for Samsung to offer the Galaxy A series in the U.S. The new models you can expect to choose from are the Galaxy A32 5G, A42 5G, A52 5G, A02s, and A12. Let’s get right into the specifications and features of the first three; check them out below.

Galaxy A Specifications for A32-A52

Specification Galaxy A32 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy A52 5G Display 6.5″ HD+ LCD, Infinity-V Display

90Hz refresh rate 6.6″ HD+ Super AMOLED, Infinity-U Display 60Hz refresh rate 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED, Infinity-O Display 120Hz refresh rate

Eye Comfort Shield * Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. * Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight 76.1 x 164.1 x 9.1mm

205g 75.9 x 164.4 x 8.6mm

193g 75.1 x 159.9 x 8.4mm

189g Camera

13MP (F2.2)

13MP (F2.2)

32MP (F2.2)

Main: 48MP (F1.8)

Ultra Wide: 8MP (F2.2)

Macro: 5MP (F2.4)

Depth: 2MP(F2.4)

*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X

Main: 48MP (F1.8)

Ultra Wide: 8MP (F2.2)

Depth: 2MP (F2.4)

*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X

Main: 64MP OIS (F1.8)

Ultra Wide: 12MP (F2.2)

Macro: 5MP (F2.4)

Depth: 5MP (F2.4)

*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X AP Octa-Core (2GHz) Octa-Core (2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Memory RAM: 4GB RAM: 4GB RAM: 6GB ROM: 64GB ROM: 128GB ROM: 128GB *May differ by model, color, market, and carrier.

*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory & SIM Card 2 slots (SIM 1 + Micro SD: Up to 1TB) * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer.

* SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) 4,500mAh (typical) Charging 15W Fast Charging 25W Fast Charging * Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. OS Android 11 Network 5G Sub6 mmWave + 5G Sub6 5G Sub6 * Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5GHz, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz) Bluetooth® v 5.0 Bluetooth® v 5.0 Bluetooth® v 5.0 USB Type 2.0-C USB Type 2.0-C USB Type 2.0-C Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo) Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo) Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo) Payment NFC Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Barometer Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing, Virtual Proximity Sensing Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Barometer Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Barometer, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Virtual Proximity sensor Authentication Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Face Recognition, Fingerprint sensor Biometric lock type: Face Recognition, Optical Fingerprint sensor Biometric lock type: Face Recognition, Optical Fingerprint sensor Audio

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology



UHQ 24-bit

PCM: Up to 24 bits



MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA



Dual Audio: Connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy A52 5G to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. * The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference.

* Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung.

Video

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Video Recording Resolution

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @30fps

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Video Recording Resolution

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM



Wireless: Smart View (screen?mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Water Resistance N/A IP67

Galaxy A52 5G packs several Galaxy innovations that are new to the Galaxy A series this year, including exciting camera features that make capturing content more fun. Whether you’re documenting your latest road trip or capturing your dog running across the yard, a new quad-camera system with 64MP high-resolution and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) keeps your images clear and steady. In addition to intelligent camera features such as Single Take and Super Steady, the Galaxy A52 5G adds innovations like Pro Video Mode, which gives you the power to adjust settings including ISO, shutter speed, exposure levels, and white balance so you can take videos the way you want. Enjoy buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming, and browsing on the 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display[5], thanks to an incredible 120Hz refresh rate — a first for the Galaxy A series. Galaxy A52 5G will be available starting at $499.99. It features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Samsung

Galaxy A42 5G helps you capture more creative content to impress all your friends and followers. Take amazing photos and videos with the Galaxy A42 5G’s 48 MP triple camera system enhanced by popular Galaxy features like Super Steady and Single Take. Enjoy crystal clear visuals and vibrant colors on the large 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. Galaxy A42 5G features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will be available starting at $399.99. Samsung

Galaxy A32 5G delivers 5G at our lowest price point yet, making next-generation connectivity more accessible than ever before. Capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. The Galaxy A32 5G’s 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience. Galaxy A32 5G will be available starting at $279.99. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Samsung

Galaxy A Specifications for A02s and A12

Specification Galaxy A02s Galaxy A12 Display 6.5″ HD+ LCD,

Infinity-V Display

60Hz refresh rate 6.5″ HD+ LCD,

Infinity-V Display

60Hz refresh rate * Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight 75.9 x 166.5 x 9.2mm

198g 75.8 x 164.0 x 8.9mm

205g Camera

5MP (F2.2)

8MP (F2.2)

Main: 13MP (F2.2)

Macro: 2MP (F2.4)

Depth: 2MP (F2.4)

*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 8X

Main: 16MP

Ultra Wide: 5MP (F2.2)

Macro: 2MP (F2.4)

Depth: 2MP (F2.4)

*Zoom

Digital Zoom up to 10X AP Octa-Core (1.8GHz) Octa-Core (2.3GHz + 1.8GHz) Memory RAM: 2GB RAM: 3GB ROM: 32GB ROM: 32GB * May differ by model, color, market, and carrier.

*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory & SIM Card 2 slots (SIM 1 + Micro SD up to 1TB) * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. * SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and carrier. Battery 5,000mAh (typical) Charging 15W Fast Charging * Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. OS Android 10 Network LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5GHz Bluetooth® v4.2 Bluetooth® v5.0 USB Type 2.0-C USB Type 2.0-C Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo) Location (GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo) Sensors Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Barometer (limited) Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Grip Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing, Barometer, Virtual Proximity Sensing Authentication Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password Lock type: Pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor Audio

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA

3.5mm Headphone Jack

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA

3.5mm Headphone Jack Video

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Video Recording Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)@30fps

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Video Recording Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080) @30fps

Galaxy A12 (starting at $179.99) and Galaxy A02s (starting at $109.99) give you the essentials you need to stay connected with friends and family, including an all-day battery featuring Fast Charging, a multi-lens camera experience, and a crisp, colorful 6.5-inch HD+ display.

The Galaxy A12 features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, while the Galaxy A02s include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Both the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s support expandable memory.

The Galaxy A42 5G will be available starting April 8, and the Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, and A12 will be available starting April 9. Galaxy A02s will be available starting April 29.

The Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02s come with a two-month trial of YouTube Premium[13] available through the YouTube app, as well as a six-month trial of SiriusXM Streaming, redeemable in the Samsung Members app.

