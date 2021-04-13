Dell announces a new XPS 13 with an OLED display

The Dell XPS 13 is a fan favorite and, frankly, one of the best laptops being made today. As a matter of fact, the entire XPS family is pretty fantastic, and Dell is hoping they’ve just made it better. The company has announced a new XPS 13 with an OLED display.

Dell has always tried to deliver a premium design, fantastic user experience, and innovative features through the XPS line. The latest OLED version has Dell’s InfinityEdge design which gives it some silly small bezels giving this XPS 13 a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. They also reduced the bottom bezel’s size from 19.5mm to 4.6mm and still managed to leave the webcam at the top.

The 13.4″ OLED display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, and Dell says its new twin-coil press-fit hinge makes it easier to open and reduces the cut out at the top of the palm rest for a cleaner aesthetic. The new XPS 13 comes outfitted with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Irix X graphics.

The different moods of the Dell XPS 13 OLED.

The company also says its new advanced thermal design from the dual fans to a single heat pipe with a single evaporator spread heat over a wider area allowing for better cooling. Dell also says the battery life is “all-day,” and this XPS also has WiFi 6 technology using the Killer AX1650 Chipset.

Get immersed in your content, movies and games with vivid, true-to-life color on the new 3.5k (3456 x 2160) OLED display option. Perfect black provides phenomenal contrast ratio (100,000:1) so content comes alive with breathtaking detail especially in dark areas. Wide color gamut (100% DCI-P3) is truer to life, great for content consumption. The 4K UHD+ VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 400 panel enables over 16 million colors, so you see more of what you see in real life. Both panels are Dolby Vision™ certified. That means that whatever HDR content you are viewing will have more depth and color range than a standard SDR display. Colors will pop, brights are brighter and darks are darker. Dell

The OLED display

The Dell XPS 13 starts around US$999, and the OLED option is an extra $300 upcharge. OLED displays on laptops are going to be something we think will be a personal choice. Not everyone wants an OLED or needs one, but it is nice to have the option. You can find all the models on Dell’s site and configure yours how you like.

