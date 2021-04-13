Dell announces new Inspiron laptops with Ryzen 5000 chips and new colors

The Dell Inspiron line of laptops are some of Dell’s more affordable machines they make. They’ve traditionally been decent laptops for the money but not all that much to look at. The company is trying to change that with a redesign and simplification of the Inspiron brand.

While the XPS line is still king of the hill in the Dell family, these more attainable Dell soldiers will hopefully see some better firepower for the price. The new line of Inspiron laptops include:

13

14

14 2-in-1

15

16 Plus

These are some pretty straightforward model names, which we love. These new models will enjoy thinner and slimmer bezels, giving the user more screen and less black border to look at. The older versions of these laptops had a few upper-tier models that offered slim bezels, but now it’s across the entire line. The entire line will also larger touchpads and aluminum builds along with new colors. Here are the colors you can expect:

Platinum Silver

Peach Dust

Mist Blue

Pebble Green (2-in-1 AMD only)

The new Dell Inspiron line for 2021

The new kid in town is the Inspiron 16 Plus. This is a new size for Dell, sitting in between its 15″ offerings and the 17″ XPS offering. This seems to be a shot across Apple’s bow, which moved to a 16″ display for its MacBook Pro line. The new 16 Plus starts at a decent US$950 but packs the most punch out of all the new models.

The 16 Plus can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Intel H-series processor, RTX-level graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. Dell is also adding a 3072×1920 resolution screen and a full-size SD card slot, which should be great for photographers and videographers. I/O includes 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a single 3.2 Gen USB-A port.

Other standouts in the new Inspiron line are the 13, which is sporting the Tiger Lake processor and the option for an NVIDIA MX350. The 15 can be fitted with a bunch of options including discrete graphics but it won’t steal the 16 Plus’s thunder as it can’t be fitted to overpower it.

Pricing is as follows the 13 starts at US$599, the 14 at US$550, the 14 2-in-1 at US$729, the 15 at US$550, and the 16 Plus at US$950. Be sure to check on Dell’s website for availability.

What do you think of the new Inspiron line of laptops?