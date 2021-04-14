Furrion unveils its newest line of outdoor televisions

Furrion is probably a name you’ve never heard before, don’t feel bad; I had no clue either. Still, the company calls itself a leader in the outdoor living category. This is the first I’ve heard of the company, but then I’ve never really considered putting a TV outdoors, nor have I had space for it, until now.

This new line of Furrion TVs comprises two different types of outdoor TVs, partial sun or full shade televisions. They are appropriately named the Aurora Partial Sun 4K UHD LED Outdoor TV and the Aurora Full Shade 4K UHD LED Outdoor TV.

“With more interest than ever in outdoor living and consumers looking to upgrade or expand their living spaces, our new Aurora lineup brings an element of luxury without compromising consumers’ budgets,” said Matt Fidler, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Furrion. “Our outdoor focus – in marine, mobile living, renewable energy, and more – means we’re always designing from that foundation. With Furrion’s outdoor TVs, we’re bringing yet another way for people to make the outdoors an extension of their home, and something everyone can enjoy.” With options for either partial sun or full shade televisions, the Aurora line of outdoor TVs make your outdoor entertainment experience an extension of your home. Whether entertaining guests in your gazebo or watching a game on the deck, Furrion makes a television fit for your outdoor entertainment needs. Furrion

Here are the quick features, sizes, and pricing for both of these new Furrion TVs:

Aurora Partial Sun 4K UHD LED Outdoor TV

Designed for partially shaded outdoor living areas like patios, decks and yards

Increased brightness up to 750 nits and an anti-glare LCD screen give you an excellent picture in partially sunny areas

Sizes: Available in 43”, 49”, 55” and 65”

Pricing: $1,499.99 (43”), $1,999.99 (49”), $2,699.99 (55”), $3,399.99 (65”)

Aurora Full Shade 4K UHD LED Outdoor TV

Designed for fully-shaded outdoor living areas like covered patios or screened gazebos

Increased brightness up to 400 nits and an anti-glare LCD screen give you an excellent picture in partially shaded areas

Sizes: Available in 43”, 49”, 55” and 65”

Pricing: $1,299.99 (43”), $1,599 (49”), $1,999.99 (55”), $2,799.99 (65”)

Aurora Partial Sun 4K UHD LED Outdoor TV, and the Aurora Full Shade 4K UHD LED Outdoor TV are available for purchase beginning late Spring on Best Buy, Amazon, Lowe’s, and Target. Regional retailers include PC Richard & Son, RC Willey, Brandsmart, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Walt’s TV, World Wide Stereo, and Crutchfield.

You can also check out the company’s website if you’re curious about their entire product line.

