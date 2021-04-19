Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta hits Windows 10, Apple phones tomorrow

Xbox has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets will launch tomorrow as a limited beta for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Long teased, this gives gamers another option to play Xbox games through their Windows computers or Apple iPhones and iPads.

Already available on Android devices, Xbox Cloud Gaming lets gamers play over 100 games on their smartphones. The latest streaming service expansion will allow gamers to play these same games through their Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari web browsers. A simplified, universal landing page will be available at xbox.com/play will give those who are invited access to test out Xbox’s latest method of game streaming delivery. Services like Stadia already allow gamers to play through their web browsers, so it’ll be interesting to see Xbox’s take on it.

To start, it will be a limited, invite-only beta for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Starting tomorrow select members will be getting invites and be able to test and provide feedback to Xbox. Over time, Xbox will continue to send more invitations to 22 supported countries. Initially, the company will be focused on fine-tuning features, creating a consistent experience across platforms, and making sure the games are “running their best.”

If you receive an invite, you will need a Bluetooth or USB-connected controller to play all the games. However, more than 50 games will be playable using custom touch controls (presumably with a mouse on Windows 10 computers). Games currently playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming include titles like Outriders, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft Dungeons, and many more.

For the more technically inclined, Microsoft has partnered with Rainway to implement their SDK to enhance and streamline Xbox Cloud Gaming technology for streaming Xbox games through your web browser.

“Our goal at Xbox is to enable gamers around the world to play the games they want, on the devices they want, with the people they want. To provide a consistent cloud gaming experience that spans multiple devices, we’re making games available through the browser which provides the necessary performance, compatibility, and speed that meets the needs of gamers. As we continue on our journey to deliver content on a range of new devices through the web, we’re excited to partner with Rainway and utilize their cutting-edge browser technology in our streaming stack.” Kevin LaChapelle, GM, Project xCloud Platform

What do you think about Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Windows 10 and Apple phones and tablets? Are you hoping you get into the limited beta? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter, or MeWe.