Apple announces brand new redesigned iMacs with new colors

iMacs have been around for a very long time and have undergone a handful of redesigns and a few color changes. Today Apple announced new iMacs with a very slim redesign and bold new colors, and, of course, the new M1 Chip.

At just 11.5 millimeters, this is certainly the thinnest iMac ever. Inside that 11.5-millimeter chassis lives a new 24-inch 4.5K “Retina” display with 11.3 million pixels and 500 nits of brightness. These new iMacs also feature, for the first time, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera along with studio-quality mics and a six-speaker sound system.

Apple has also finally added TouchID to these new iMacs via a new Magic Keyboard with TouchID built-in. Of course, aside from the redesign, Apple’s biggest change is the addition of its own M1 Chip.

“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its striking design in seven stunning colors, its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level.” Apple

The new iMacs are available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. The only ports available on the back are 4 USB-C ports with two of them doubling as Thunderbolt ports supporting up to a 6K display. Here’s the pricing on the new iMacs:

The new 24-inch iMac is available to order beginning Friday, April 30, on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers and be available in select Apple Store locations and through Apple Authorized Resellers beginning in the second half of May.

iMac with 7-core GPU starts at $1,299 (US) and $1,249 (US) for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,499 (US) and $1,399 (US) for education and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Ethernet.

